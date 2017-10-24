Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Ben Simmons :  Player hits triple double in 76ers' NBA win

Ben Simmons Player hits triple double in 76ers' NBA win

The 21-year-old from Melbourne, last year's NBA Draft top pick who missed all of last season with a right foot injury, scored 21 points...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australia's Ben Simmons set himself beyond such NBA immortals as Michael Jordan and Lebron James with a triple double in only his fourth league contest for the Philadelphia 76ers, while playing against the Detroit Pistons on October 23, 2017 play

Australia's Ben Simmons set himself beyond such NBA immortals as Michael Jordan and Lebron James with a triple double in only his fourth league contest for the Philadelphia 76ers, while playing against the Detroit Pistons on October 23, 2017

(GETTY/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australia's Ben Simmons set himself beyond such immortals as Michael Jordan and Lebron James with his first NBA triple double on Monday in only his fourth league contest for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 21-year-old from Melbourne, last year's NBA Draft top pick who missed all of last season with a right foot injury, scored 21 points, grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and passed out a game-high 10 assists for the Sixers in a 97-86 triumph at Detroit.

"I felt like I needed to just kind of take over and find guys and make plays," Simmons said.

Simmons became the first NBA player in 50 years to manage a triple double -- double-digit game production in three statistical categories -- within his first four league starts.

And he's only the third NBA player to manage the achievement, joining Art "Hambone" Williams of the 1967-68 San Diego Rockets and Oscar Robertson of the 1960 Cincinnati Royals.

Those players went on to become NBA champions, Robertson with Milwaukee in 1971 and Williams with Boston in 1974.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors looks at his 2017 NBA Championship ring prior to their game against the Houston Rockets, at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California, on October 17, 2017 play

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors looks at his 2017 NBA Championship ring prior to their game against the Houston Rockets, at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California, on October 17, 2017

(GETTY/AFP/File)

The Aussie is also only the second player to open his NBA career with four double doubles, matching Robertson's rookie run.

Cameroon big man Joel Embiid scored 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the 76ers, who took their first win of the season after three defeats.

"I'm just glad we won, honestly," said Simmons. "That means so much more than stats for me.

"It's awesome to have a triple-double but at the same time, it's even better to win, especially with these guys and a young team like this."

Simmons is averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists through his first four NBA games.

"Him with the ball, able to do the things he does, produces a lot of these mismatches and numbers," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "We were able to post him -- he's able to see over pick-and-rolls -- and you see how gifted he is in early offense and the open court.

"He has got that breakaway speed that's jaw-dropping. And he's 6-foot-10 (2.03m). That stat line, we were kind of seeing snapshots of that the first three games. It just seems a lot more special when it's associated with a win."

Warriors romp at Dallas

Mike Conley hit two 3-pointers in a pivotal 13-0 Memphis run in the fourth quarter to help the Grizzlies rally past host Houston 98-90, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on October 23, 2017 play

Mike Conley hit two 3-pointers in a pivotal 13-0 Memphis run in the fourth quarter to help the Grizzlies rally past host Houston 98-90, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on October 23, 2017

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry scored a game-high 29 points while Kevin Durant added 25 points and Klay Thompson had 21 as the defending champion Golden State Warriors improved to 2-2 with a 133-103 rout at winless Dallas (0-4).

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Khris Middleton added 20 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over visiting Charlotte 103-94. The Greek has cracked 30 points in every game for the 3-1 Bucks.

With 147 points over the first four games of the season for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo broke the club's four-game season-opening scoring mark of 146 points by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from 1972.

Mike Conley hit two 3-pointers in a pivotal 13-0 Memphis run in the fourth quarter to help the Grizzlies rally past host Houston 98-90. Spaniard Marc Gasol led Memphis (3-0) with 26 points while Conley added 17.

Suns win for interim coach

In their first game after coach Earl Watson was fired following an 0-3 start, Phoenix outlasted Sacramento 117-115 with interim coach Jay Triano guiding the Suns.

De'Aaron Fox's jumper with 58 seconds remaining pulled the Kings even at 112-112, capping a 14-3 run, but Phoenix hit 5-of-6 free throws in the last minute and Garrett Temple missed a buzzer shot for the Kings.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points to lead five double-figure scorers as the San Antonio Spurs downed visiting Toronto 101-97.

Bradley Beal scored 20 points and John Wall added 19 and 12 rebounds to power 3-0 Washington to a 109-104 victory at Denver.

At Miami, Josh Richardson scored 21 points and Wayne Ellington netted 19 of his 20 points in the second quarter to lead the Miami Heat over Atlanta 104-93.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lewis Hamilton Racing driver on verge of 4th world title after US triumphbullet
2 Stephen Curry Star fined $50,000 for hurling mouthguard at NBA officialbullet
3 Los Angeles Lakers Clippers blowout club in Ball's NBA debutbullet

Related Articles

All Blacks Rugby club aim for post-Lions rebound against Wallabies
NBA 76ers make Fultz top pick, Lakers snag Ball second
NBA Sixers like Fultz first, Lakers eye Ball as draft looms
NBA Celtics, 76ers complete swap of first, third draft picks
Ben Simmons Aussie top NBA pick Simmons ruled out for season
NBA Embiid, Covington lift 76ers over Nets for 10th win
NBA NBA: Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons breaks bone in foot
Rugby Championship Tatafu Polota-Nau rested by Wallabies

More Sports

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain claims his 11th pole of the season in qualifying for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas
Grand Prix Pole Hamilton doubts title will be wrapped up
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on October 22, 2017
New England Patriots Patriots dominate Falcons in Super Bowl rematch
Canada's Denis Shapovalov, pictured in September 2017, is making his Basel debut
Denis Shapovalov Rising star fights back to progress in Basel
Attendance for Atlanta United matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, pictured here, set an MLS record with an average of 48,200 fans in the team's debut season
Atlanta City to host MLS All-Star game in 2018