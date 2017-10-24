Atlanta :  City to host MLS All-Star game in 2018

Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium was a fitting venue...

Attendance for Atlanta United matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, pictured here, set an MLS record with an average of 48,200 fans in the team's debut season play

(GETTY/AFP/File)
Atlanta will host next season's Major League Soccer All-Star game in recognition of the city's record-breaking attendances this season, league officials said Monday.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium was a fitting venue for the game given the expansion side's bumper crowds in its debut season.

"Atlanta United's success is one of the most compelling and impressive expansion team launches in the history of pro sports," Garber said.

"Atlanta and its supporters have earned the opportunity to host MLS All-Star week and showcase their passion for the beautiful game."

The decision was announced after the latest in a series of record-setting crowds in Atlanta on Sunday.

A crowd of 71,784 watched the team's final home game of the regular season against Toronto FC, a single-game record for an MLS match.

Atlanta had averaged an astounding 48,200 fans per home game during the regular season.

