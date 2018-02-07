Home > Sports > More >

Abdulyekin Sanchi Badminton official dies

Abdulyekin Sanchi Badminton official dies during tournament

A prominent Badminton official slumped at a tournament and was pronounced dead after.

  
Badminton play A Nigerian Badminton official was pronounced dead after he slumped at a tournament. (Guardian Nigeria)
Nigerian Badminton official Abdulyekin Sanchi was pronounced dead while at a Badminton competition in Abuja on Saturday, February 3.

Abdulyekin was the Vice President of the Wembley Badminton club, and also worked with Ministry of Budget and National Planning as the Director of Finance.

After he slumped at the competition, Abdulyekin was quickly taken to a hospital nearby but at 9:30in the evening was pronounced to be deceased.

Terzungwe Uwua who is the President of the Wembley Badminton club shared his thoughts on the Late Abdulyekin.

“His death came to us as a huge shock. He was a motivator to younger members and a gentleman to the core.

“As the vice president of the club, he dedicated resources and time to mentor young badminton players.” He said.

Abdulyekin also worked with Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) as the head of finance.

His death comes shortly after Popular journalist Deji Tinubu also slumped while playing football.

Members of the Badminton club hailed him as hale and hearty before he passed; He has been laid to rest at his hometown, Sanchi-Zuru, Kebbi State.

