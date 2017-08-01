Mikel Landa :  Sky's rider climbs to Tour of Burgos win

Home > Pulse Sports >

In-form Sky rider Mikel Landa was first up the tough final slope to win the first stage of the five-day Tour of Burgos in Spain on Tuesday.

Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa, pictured in May 2017, won the first stage of the Tour of Burgos play

Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa, pictured in May 2017, won the first stage of the Tour of Burgos

(AFP/File)

Spanish rider Landa was key to Chris Froome's fourth Tour de France win in July and crucial too in the San Sebastian Classic win for Polish teammate Michal Kwiatkowski on Sunday.

Claiming the overall lead, Landa made his bid in the final kilometre of the 152km stage, beating home Russia's Sergei Chernetski of Astana by 2sec while France's Julian Alaphilippe of Quick Step was third.

Wednesday's second stage is a 155km totally flat run likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Results

Stage

1. Mikel Landa (ESP/Sky) 3hrs 25min 58sec, 2. Sergei Chernetski (RUS/Astana) at 2sec, 3. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Quick-Step) 03sec

Overall

1. Mikel Landa (ESP/Sky) 3hrs 25min 58sec, 2. Sergei Chernetski (RUS/Astana) at 2sec, 3. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Quick-Step) 03sec

