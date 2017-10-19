Michael O'Neill :  Northern Ireland coach admits drink-driving

Home > Pulse Sports >

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill was banned from driving for 16 months on Thursday after pleading guilty to drink-driving in the Scottish city of Edinburgh.

Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill pictured after the FIFA World Cup 2018 European play-off draw in Zurich on October 17, 2017 play

Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill pictured after the FIFA World Cup 2018 European play-off draw in Zurich on October 17, 2017

(AFP/File)
Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard O'Neill, 48, was stopped by police on the outskirts of the city in the early hours of September 10 and found to be three times over the legal drink-drive limit.

He was also fined £1,300 ($1,700, 1,400 euros).

"This was simply a bad error of judgement on the part of Mr O'Neill," O'Neill's solicitor, James Mulgrew, told the court.

O'Neill led Northern Ireland to the last 16 at last year's European Championship in France, which was their first major tournament appearance since the 1986 World Cup.

They face Switzerland in a two-legged World Cup play-off next month.

