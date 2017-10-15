Home > Pulse Sports >

Tianjin Open :  Sharapova fights to first title since drugs ban

Tianjin Open Sharapova fights to first title since drugs ban

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova was made to fight by 102nd-ranked teenager Aryna Sabalenka at the Tianjin Open on Sunday before winning her first title since her 15-month doping ban.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maria Sharapova of Russia holds her trophy after winning her women's singles final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Tianjin Open on October 15, 2017 play

Maria Sharapova of Russia holds her trophy after winning her women's singles final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Tianjin Open on October 15, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova was made to fight by 102nd-ranked teenager Aryna Sabalenka at the Tianjin Open on Sunday before winning her first title since her 15-month doping ban.

The former world number one, who returned to action in April, came from behind in both sets and needed four championship points in the tie-breaker before beating the 19-year-old 7-5, 7-6 (10/8).

Sharapova clasped her hands to her chest in delight as she absorbed the feeling of winning her 36th tour title and first in more than two years since the 2015 Italian Open.

Sharapova, 30, was contesting the seventh tournament of what has been an injury-plagued and controversial comeback since testing positive for the banned substance meldonium in early 2016.

She exchanged 11 breaks of serve with the Belarusian, who has yet to win a WTA trophy, before finally clinching it in the tie-breaker when the teenager put a forehand return long.

In a tight final of high-decibel shrieking, Sabalenka was broken in the opening game but any expectations that she would roll over quickly dissolved when she won four games in a row to go 4-1 up.

Sharapova's coach Sven Groeneveld urged her to use the body serve, and momentum immediately shifted as she held the next game and then edged a nine-minute game seven to wrestle it back on serve.

Sabalenka angrily slammed her racquet down as she double-faulted to be broken for a third time and with Sharapova serving at 6-5, the Belarusian overcooked a forehand to hand over the set.

The second set followed a similar pattern and Sabalenka was 5-1 up before Sharapova reeled her in, breaking three times -- and saving a set point along the way -- before serving for the match at 6-5.

But a double fault from the Russian took it to a closely contested tie-break, where Sharapova held championship points four times before finally sealing it after two hours and five minutes.

Sharapova, whose ranking has dropped to 86, has been playing on wildcards this season. Her return has proved divisive, with some rivals insisting she shouldn't be back on tour at all.

She now heads to next week's Kremlin Cup in Moscow for the first time since 2007, after also being given a wildcard to play in what is her home tournament.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun Chelseabullet
2 Premier League Seven up City put Stoke to the swordbullet
3 Premier League Man Utd held at Liverpool as Mourinho parks busbullet

Related Articles

Simona Halep Romanian dumps despairing Sharapova out of Beijing
US Open Sharapova battles on while Zverev, Kyrgios crash
Chris Evert Serena may lack intimidation factor, says US tennis great Evert
Maria Sharapova What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess'
Rafael Nadal 'Very happy' World number one survives Beijing scare
Maria Sharapova Player labours into WTA Beijing round three
China Open Ruthless Halep ousts Sharapova
Maria Sharapova Player marches into Tianjin semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios Australian player pledges $50 per ace for stricken Puerto Rico
Rafael Nadal Player primed for 'huge' Isner test at China Open tennis

Sports

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 15, 2017.
Shanghai Masters Federer beats great rival Nadal to win tournament
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against China's Wang Qiang during their Hong Kong Open semi-final match, on October 14, 2017
Hong Kong Open Typhoon puts WTA final in doubt
Tim Cahill of Australia (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Syria during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match, in Sydney, on October 10, 2017
World Cup Australia unity call as dates set for play-off
Jermell Charlo knocks out Erickson Lubin in the first round during their WBC Junior Middleweight Title bout, at Barclays Center of Brooklyn, in New York, on October 14, 2017
WBC Charlo KOs Lubin to retain boxing crown