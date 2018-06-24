Pulse.ng logo
Mane’s enviable record in 15 games intact despite Japan's draw

Japan managed to hold Senegal to a two all draw on Sunday in their second group H game.

Senegal despite failing to win against Japan, kept their record of never seeing a defeat after a Sadio Mane’s goal intact.

The Liverpool talisman put Senegal in the driving seat in the early minutes after a defensive blunder by the Asians.

Before Inui drew his side level with a stunner, but Moussa Wague scored another sensational goal, but this time round for the Africans to restore their lead.

However, good old Honda came off the bench to save Japan’s blushes with the equaliser to square the game.

The goal by Sadio Mane, means whenever he scores Senegal’s worse performance has been a draw.

They have won nine of those matches, with six ending in draws.

Senegal are also the only country never to have lost a World Cup group game after their draw against Japan- They drew one and drew two in the last Mundial and in the ongoing World Cup they have won one and drawn one.

