Manchester City :  Club set for Spain trip after season opener

Manchester City Club set for Spain trip after season opener

Manchester City have made the unusual decision to travel to Spain for a training camp less than a day after their opening Premier League fixture, the club have announced.

Pep Guardiola is taking his Manchester City team to Spain for a training camp after their opening Premier League fixture play

Pep Guardiola is taking his Manchester City team to Spain for a training camp after their opening Premier League fixture

City manager Pep Guardiola and his squad will fly to Girona for a four-day trip just hours after visiting promoted Brighton and Hove Albion on August 12.

The training camp, which will include a fixture against La Liga newcomers Girona, has been arranged to give Guardiola time to work with players who missed City's pre-season tour of the United States.

"This trip is a great opportunity for Pep to work with his full squad in an intensive training camp," City director of football Txiki Begiristain told the club website.

"We have had some players away on international duty this summer, which means Pep hasn't had the chance to work for long with the whole squad.

"The game itself promises to be a fantastic spectacle, as Girona finalise their own preparations for their debut campaign in La Liga."

City host Everton in their second Premier League fixture on August 21.

