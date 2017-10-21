Home > Pulse Sports >

Serie A :  Top-scoring Immobile extends Lazio deal

Serie A Top-scoring Immobile extends Lazio deal

Serie A's top scorer Ciro Immobile and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha have both extended their contracts with Lazio until June 2022, the Italian club confirmed on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy forward Ciro Immobile has scored 15 goals for Lazio this season play

Italy forward Ciro Immobile has scored 15 goals for Lazio this season

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Serie A's top scorer Ciro Immobile and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha have both extended their contracts with Lazio until June 2022, the Italian club confirmed on Saturday.

Italian international Immobile has scored 11 goals in the top flight this season, in addition to two in the Europa League and two in the Italian Super Cup, as the capital club sit joint third in Serie A, five points adrift of leaders Napoli.

The 27-year-old Immobile has extended his current contract by a year after joining from Sevilla in 2016 on a deal worth an estimated 9.45 million euros ($11.1 million).

The striker will earn about 2.5 million euros more per year -- linked with goals scored and team bonuses -- according to press reports.

Since his arrival in Rome, Immobile has scored 41 goals in 52 matches and is also the top scorer in the calendar year in Italy with 25 goals, one more than Napoli's Dries Mertens and two more than Roma's Edin Dzeko.

Strakosha has been with Lazio since 2012 and was rewarded after playing a key role in their victory at Juventus last weekend.

The 22-year-old Albanian saved a Paulo Dybala penalty as Lazio ended the Turin club's two-year unbeaten record at home.

Lazio host Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday after continuing their winning run in the Europa League with a 3-1 victory at Nice.

"We have had two magnificent months but the difficult part is now and there is a lot of road ahead," said coach Simone Inzaghi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Champions League English clubs bite back in tournamentbullet
2 Lionel Messi Football star posts video of son singing in Catalan,...bullet
3 Everton Club ban fan who attacked Lyon player while holding childbullet

Related Articles

Europa League Giroud overhead kick edges Arsenal past Red Star Belgrade
Hazard Striker rescues Chelsea in six-goal Roma thriller
Champions League Juventus battle past Sporting
Champions League English clubs bite back in tournament

Sports

Monaco forward Keita Balde celebrates after scoring a goalagainst Caen on October 21, 2017 at the "Louis II Stadium" in Monaco
Ligue 1 Keita Balde off mark in Monaco win
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi (right) celebrates after scoring his second goal in the 4-2 victory over Watford at Stamford Bridge on October 21, 2017
Premier League Batshuayi brace gets Chelsea back on track
Uruguay's Luis Suarez scored against Bolivia during a World Cup qualifier in Montevideo, on October 10, 2017
Luis Suarez Striker to sit out Uruguay friendlies
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (left) speaks with Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League match against Bayern Munich on September 27
Neymar Brazil star a mentor for Mbappe at PSG says Marquinhos