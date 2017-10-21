Kremlin Cup :  Goerges thrashes Kasatkina in final

Germany's Julia Goerges clinched a career third WTA title with a straight-sets romp over Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the final of the Kremlin Cup on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded German prevailed 6-1, 6-2 in one hour six minutes to chalk up her third victory over the 20-year-old Kasatkina in their fifth head-to-head meeting.

"I just feel amazing," Goerges said on court after the match. "I've been working hard for this moment. I'm so happy and so emotional right now.

"But at the same time it means a lot for me that I can share this moment with Dasha (Kasatkina).

"It was my second year here and I must say that I had a great time here last year regardless of my result. And I will come here next year to defend my title."

The 28-year-old, who was contesting her fourth WTA final of the season, looked in complete command breaking her rival's serve twice from the start to take the opening set in 24 minutes.

In the second Goerges underlined her domination at the hard court of Moscow's Olympic indoor arena producing two more breaks to claim her first title of the year.