John Terry :  Defender named Aston Villa captain

John Terry Defender named Aston Villa captain

Former long-serving Chelsea captain John Terry was named Aston Villa's new skipper on Saturday after joining the second-tier side following his departure from Chelsea.

John Terry replaces Wales international and fellow central defender James Chester as Villa captain having signed a one-year deal with the club earlier this month

John Terry replaces Wales international and fellow central defender James Chester as Villa captain having signed a one-year deal with the club earlier this month

(AFP/File)

Former long-serving Chelsea captain John Terry was named Aston Villa's new skipper on Saturday after joining the second-tier side following his departure from Chelsea.

Terry, 36, replaces Wales international and fellow central defender James Chester as Villa captain having signed a one-year deal with the club earlier this month.

"Aston Villa are pleased to announce John Terry as captain. Terry will be skipper for the 2017/18 campaign," the club said in a statement on their website.

Terry will wear the armband for the first time in a pre-season friendly against third-division Shrewsbury Town later on Saturday.

The ex-England defender left Chelsea at the end of last season after 22 years at Stamford Bridge, where he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

