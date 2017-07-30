Home > Pulse Sports >

Jiangxi Open :  China's Peng romps to home title



China's Peng Shuai claimed the Jiangxi Open title on Sunday when she overpowered unseeded Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-2 in a one-sided final.

Peng Shuai of China poses with the trophy after defeating Japan's Nao Hibino in the women's singles final at the Jiangxi Open WTA tennis tournament in Nanchang in central China's Jiangxi province on July 30, 2017 play

Peng Shuai of China poses with the trophy after defeating Japan's Nao Hibino in the women's singles final at the Jiangxi Open WTA tennis tournament in Nanchang in central China's Jiangxi province on July 30, 2017

(AFP)

The 31-year-old Peng made light work of the Japanese in just under 90 minutes to add to the maiden WTA singles crown she won last year, also on home soil, in Tianjin.

Peng, with a world ranking of 32 and the tournament's second seed, was never really in trouble on the outdoor hard courts at Nanchang in southeast China.

Hibino, 92 in the world, drove a two-handed backhand into the net from the baseline to gift the home favourite the match.

Peng, nearly a decade older than her opponent, raised both hands to the evening skies in celebration as she made the perfect start to the summer hard-court season.

The tournament, where sweltering temperatures troubled players throughout the week, had opened up nicely for Peng.

Fellow Chinese and top seed Zhang Shuai and European stars Jelena Jankovic and Kristyna Pliskova all tumbled out early to leave Peng as the sole remaining seed in the semi-finals.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

