Jermell Charlo claimed bragging rights in the 154-pound division on Saturday with a stunning first-round knockout of challenger Erickson Lubin to retain his World Boxing Council title.

Jermell Charlo knocks out Erickson Lubin in the first round during their WBC Junior Middleweight Title bout, at Barclays Center of Brooklyn, in New York, on October 14, 2017

Jermell Charlo knocks out Erickson Lubin in the first round during their WBC Junior Middleweight Title bout, at Barclays Center of Brooklyn, in New York, on October 14, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)
Charlo floored Lubin with a powerful short right hand at 2:41 of the round to win the matchup of unbeaten fighters at the Barclays Center arena in New York.

"It was a right uppercut, couldn't been right hook," Charlo said. "He was dipping down and he ran right into the shot."

Charlo, 27, improved to 30-0 with 15 knockouts with the second defence of his super welterweight title.

The 22-year-old Lubin suffered the first loss of his career, falling to 18-1 with 13 KOs.

The build up to the fight included some harsh words exchanged between both camps. Charlo said the hostility helped motivate him.

Jermell Charlo celebrates his first round knockout against Erickson Lubin during their WBC Junior Middleweight Title bout, at Barclays Center of Brooklyn in New York, on October 14, 2017

Jermell Charlo celebrates his first round knockout against Erickson Lubin during their WBC Junior Middleweight Title bout, at Barclays Center of Brooklyn in New York, on October 14, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)

"They said they was going to take my title," said Charlo. "It is something I put my life on the line for, something my kid loves. I have to defend it."

Lubin fell to the canvas and tried to get up but couldn't. He stayed down for about a minute before being helped to his corner.

"I am fine," Lubin said. "He caught me with a blind shot and I didn't see it coming. It happens. It is boxing."

Charlo said he wants to unify the 154-pound titles and if he has a choice he would like to fight International Boxing Federation champ Jarrett Hurd who made his first title defence earlier Saturday with a 10th round stoppage of veteran Austin Trout.

"Give me another title. Hurd just fought and he just won. I want Hurd's title. I want Hurd," he said.

The unbeaten Hurd kept his record of never fighting past the 10th round going as the doctor stopped the fight in between the 10th and 11th rounds.

Hurd finished southpaw Trout off with a series of stinging lefts late in the final round that had the defenceless challenger staggering around the ring.

"I always come on strong at the end of the fight," Hurd said.

Hurd improved to 21-0 while fellow American Trout, who has a win over Miguel Cotto on his resume, drops to 30-4.

Hurd fought with his hands down around his waist for a portion of the fight but he still managed to land blows when he had to. Hurd suffered a cut above his left eye from a head butt in the seventh round.

In the final fight of the card, World Boxing Association title holder Erislandy Lara cruised to his sixth straight title defence with a 12-round decision over challenger Terrell Gausha.

