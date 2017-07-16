Home > Pulse Sports >

In Senegal :  Eight dead in football stadium crush: minister

In Senegal Eight dead in football stadium crush: minister

Sports minister Matar Ba said a young girl was among the dead, while around 60 injured fans had been taken to health facilities in Dakar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eight people were killed in a stampede that broke out following clashes during a football match in Dakar between local teams US Ouakam and Stade De Mbour play

Eight people were killed in a stampede that broke out following clashes during a football match in Dakar between local teams US Ouakam and Stade De Mbour

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eight people were killed during Senegal's football league cup final in Dakar on Saturday, the sports minister told AFP, as a wall collapsed onto clashing supporters triggering a panicked stampede.

Sports minister Matar Ba said a young girl was among the dead, while around 60 injured fans had been taken to health facilities in Dakar.

He vowed "strong measures so that such an event will never be repeated in Senegal," speaking to AFP by phone.

A mass deployment of firefighters and ambulances remained at the scene late Saturday.

An AFP journalist who attended the match described a stadium full to bursting with people for the long-awaited clash between local teams US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour.

People look at a collapsed wall at Demba Diop stadium in Dakar destroyed during a stampede that killed eight people at a football game play

People look at a collapsed wall at Demba Diop stadium in Dakar destroyed during a stampede that killed eight people at a football game

(AFP)

At 2-1 during extra time, US Ouakam supporters began throwing stones at Stade de Mbour fans, causing spectators to begin vacating their seats in a rush, the journalist said.

Part of a wall supporting bleachers seating fans from both sides then collapsed, while police had begun firing tear gas and panic spread in the stadium leading to a crush.

"All of a sudden when the wall fell... we knew exactly that some of our own had lost their lives because the wall fell directly onto people," said Cheikh Maba Diop, a witness who helped evacuate victims from the stadium and lost a friend in the tragedy.

Also speaking at the scene, football fan Mara Die Diouf said policing at the stadium had been inadequate.

"What I find terrible is that we have this kind of final in this kind of stadium here where there isn't enough security," he said.

Diouf described police retreating from an area separating the two teams' supporters once projectiles began being thrown, triggering dangerous movements by spectators unable to defend themselves.

AFP journalists at the scene saw belongings covered in blood at the site, with a pair of glasses and clothing strewn among broken pieces of concrete.

Campaigning for Senegal's legislative elections due on July 30 would on Sunday be suspended in respect for the victims, said a spokesman for President Macky Sall.

Sall also wanted "punishments serving as a warning," following the tragedy, spokesman El Hamidou Kasse said on TFM television.

Senegal's safety record at large gatherings has been heavily criticised this year after the death of dozens of people at a religious retreat in April when a fire ripped through makeshift shelters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wesley Sneijder Galatasaray exit saddens Dutch midfielder Sneijderbullet
2 Video Watch the talent of Ghanaian youngster who killed family in Italybullet
3 John Terry Defender named Aston Villa captainbullet

Sports

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford kicks the ball past Hugo Arellano of Los Angeles Galaxy during a friendly match in Carson, California
Manchester United Mourinho rules out Ronaldo move after United rout Galaxy
Olivier Giroud was restricted to just 17 starting games for Arsenal last season
Olivier Giroud Wenger expects Arsenal striker to stay with Gunners
Leonardo Bonucci has won six successive Serie A titles with Juventus
Serie A Bonucci bids Juventus farewell after AC Milan move
This photo taken on March 18, 2017 shows Everton's striker Romelu Lukaku celebrating after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Hull City
Manchester United Mourinho gives Lukaku simple job - goals