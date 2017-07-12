Home > Pulse Sports > Golf >

US Women's Open Competition under shroud of Trump controversy

Brittany Lincicome said a couple weeks ago she hopes Trump doesn't appear at event because the spotlight...

US Women's Open golf tournament which takes place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey play

US Women's Open golf tournament which takes place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey

(AFP/File)

The shadow of President Donald Trump hangs over the US Women's Open golf tournament which takes place this week at the Trump National golf course in New Jersey.

Brittany Lincicome said a couple weeks ago she hopes Trump doesn't appear at event because the spotlight should be on the players and not on the controversial politician.

Two-time major winner Lincicome said she would let her performance "do the talking."

"Hopefully, maybe he doesn't show up and it won't be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him," American Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune.

"I don't know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We're going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking."

"It would be so impossible, even if we wanted to boycott it. I mean, the purse is so big, I don't think anybody would. We don't get to play for that much money that often."

Despite earlier rumblings that some of the LPGA Tour professionals might boycott the event at Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey because of his offensive comments about women, a full field is expected to attend.

The US Women's Open, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, is the most prestigious event on the women's tour.

Returning is defending champ Brittany Lang who captured her first major title by three strokes over Anna Nordqvist of Sweden in a three-hole playoff.

Nordqvist was slapped with a two-stroke penalty on the second extra hole when her club head slightly contacted the sand before she started her backswing while playing from a bunker.

Lincicome also said that moving this week's tournament to another course wasn't a logical option.

"It's a fine line because the USGA picked that golf course years ago," Lincicome said.

Trump has a history of making offensive remarks and even bragged about sexually assaulting women in a now infamous Access Hollywood video.

Michelle Wie, Stacy Lewis and Paula Creamer all declined Tuesday to comment on Trump.

"This week is about the golf," Wie said.

"The US Open is our national championship. So, you know, I really want to focus on the golf part and hopefully inspire a lot of young women and women in general with my game."

Despite all the controversy, at least one of the US golfers competing this week thinks Trump will turn out to be a great president.

Cristie Kerr, 39, said earlier: "I happen to believe that he is going to do some great things for this country."

