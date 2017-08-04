Home > Pulse Sports > Golf >

Thomas Pieters :  Belgian star seizes early Bridgestone lead

Thomas Pieters Belgian star seizes early Bridgestone lead

The 25-year-old Pieters rolled in five birdies on the day including his long putt on the par-four, 494-yard No. 9 as he leads...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thomas Pieters of Belgium rolled in five birdies during the first round of the World Golf Championships at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 3, 2017 in Akron, Ohio play

Thomas Pieters of Belgium rolled in five birdies during the first round of the World Golf Championships at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 3, 2017 in Akron, Ohio

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Masters Garcia takes golf major title at last with win
Danny Willett Golfer looks to lick Ryder Cup wounds at Dunhill
Spieth, Reed lead off in intriguing opening matches
Ryder Cup Love, Clarke explain method behind first pairings
Ryder Cup McIlroy, Mickelson in foursome battle
Ryder Cup Diary McIlroy remembers first Clarke meeting
Ryder Cup Russell Knox using Ryder Cup omission as motivation
WGC-Dell Match Play Day wins match, tweaks back
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgian Thomas Pieters sank a 31-foot birdie putt on his final hole to fire a five-under 65 and take a one-shot lead after the first round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Pieters rolled in five birdies on the day including his long putt on the par-four, 494-yard No. 9 as he leads Russell Knox by one shot.

Reigning British Open champion Jordan Spieth and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who split with his long-time caddie this week, are part of a group of six that shot 67s and are two shots back in Akron, Ohio.

Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, Britain's Ross Fisher and Spain's Jon Rahm also shot 67s.

Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Adam Hadwin are among a half dozen golfers at 68.

Pieters is the highest-ranked Belgian golfer ever at world number 34. He is playing on the PGA Tour as a Special Temporary Member this season.

He fashioned together a crisp bogey-free round at the Firestone Country Club course.

"I only had two putts from above the hole, the rest of them were pretty straight-forward putts," said Pieters, who hit four of 14 fairways.

"I managed to find a lot of greens today. That was important as well. It was kind of a stress-free round on my back nine."

Knox made bogey on his final hole, spoiling his chance to tie Pieters for the lead.

Spieth is coming off wins at the Travelers Championship and the British Open.

"I really scrambled nicely and made a couple nice long putts in the middle of the round," said Spieth, who finished with five birdies and two bogeys. "When my pace starts to feel good and I start to get dialed in, that is when I know I am hitting it good."

McIlroy is competing in his first tournament since sacking his caddie for the past nine years, J.P. Fitzgerald.

McIlroy, who has struggled this season, is hoping the caddie change produces results and so far the early returns are good. Harry Diamond served as McIlroy's caddie on Thursday.

"It was good. Little weird at the start," said McIlroy, who had five birdies and two bogeys. "It's been nine years since I had someone different on my bag."

"I'm taking a little bit more responsibility on myself and there were a couple of times where I probably should have hit another club, but that's on me, not anyone else."

"I'd much rather be frustrated at my own decision than someone else's."

Phil Mickelson and Australian Jason Day both shot 71 and are tied for 33rd.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adam Scott World no. 7 golfer revamps his masterplan for winning majorsbullet
2 Lorena Ochoa Match Play Kim edges Ariya 1-up to win LPGA titlebullet
3 Jordan Smith English golfer beats Levy in play-off at European Openbullet

Sports

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to his winning putt at the Canadian Open on July 30, 2017
Canadian Open Vegas retains title with playoff victory
Jhonattan Vegas won the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open for the second straight year
US PGA Tour Vegas retains PGA Canadian Open title with playoff victory
Dou Zecheng is the first Chinese golfer to earn a prized PGA Tour card
PGA Tour China's Dou Zecheng earns historic card
South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, pictured in June 2017, is just one stroke shy of the lead spot at the European Open in Hamburg, Germany
Charl Schwartzel South African golfer one off Hamburg first-round golf lead