Home > Pulse Sports > Golf >

PGA Barracuda Championship :  Werenski leads by two points

PGA Barracuda Championship Werenski leads by two points

Richy Werenski eagled his final hole to reach a score of 26 points and grab a two-point lead over Stuart Appleby after the second round of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Richy Werenski of the US plays a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship, at Montreux Country Club in Reno, Nevada, on August 4, 2017 play

Richy Werenski of the US plays a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship, at Montreux Country Club in Reno, Nevada, on August 4, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)

PGA Tour Brendan Steele, J.J. Henry eye win in Nevada
Barracuda Championship JJ Henry holds off hot Kyle Reifers in play-off
Barracuda Championship Zack Sucher sinks nine birdies to lead in Nevada
PGA Tour Geoff Ogilvy aiming for third title at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii
Barracuda Championship Greg Chalmers finally wins on PGA Tour
British Open Kim forges two-shot halfway lead in competition
Thomas Pieters Belgian star seizes early Bridgestone lead
British Open Wie storms into tournament lead
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Richy Werenski eagled his final hole to reach a score of 26 points and grab a two-point lead over Stuart Appleby after the second round of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship on Friday.

A rookie on the PGA Tour, Werenski enters Saturday's third round leading a tournament for the first time after 36 holes. He had six birdies and two bogeys before draining a six-foot putt for eagle on the par-five 18th at the Montreux Golf and Country Club course.

The event is scored using the Modified Stableford System, which awards eight points for a double eagle, five points for an eagle and two for a birdie. Bogeys result in a loss of one point and double bogeys or worse mean a loss of three points. Pars don't affect the score.

Play was suspended for 77 minutes late in the round due to poor weather, but the players were able to return to the course.

Australia's Appleby had six birdies and two bogeys to move to 24 points and sole possession of second place. He is one point clear of four players.

Greg Owen of England tallied eight birdies and two bogeys and was tied with Americans Luke List, Ben Martin and Dicky Pride with 23 points.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 PGA Barracuda Championship Werenski leads by two pointsbullet
2 Thomas Pieters Belgian star seizes early Bridgestone leadbullet
3 PGA Tour China's Dou Zecheng earns historic cardbullet

Sports

Korea's In-Kyung Kim shelters under an umbrella as she lines up her putt on the 18th green during her second round on day 2 of the 2017 Women's British Open Golf Championship at Kingsbarns Golf Links near St. Andrews, east Scotland, on August 4, 2017
British Open Kim forges two-shot halfway lead in competition
Michelle Wie of the United States takes her shot from the second fairway during the US Women's Open round one on July 13, 2017 at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey
British Open Wie storms into tournament lead
Jordan Smith shot a one-under-par 71 featuring four birdies and three bogeys
Jordan Smith English golfer beats Levy in play-off at European Open
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to his winning putt at the Canadian Open on July 30, 2017
Canadian Open Vegas retains title with playoff victory