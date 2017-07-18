Home > Pulse Sports > Golf >

Johnson, McIlroy :  Super golfers paired together at British Open

Johnson, McIlroy Super golfers paired together at British Open

Johnson and McIlroy will play together with former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa in a group that will start...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dustin Johnson (R) and Rory McIlroy (L) will play together at the British Open with former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa when the opening round gets underway at 2:48pm (1348 GMT) Thursday play

Dustin Johnson (R) and Rory McIlroy (L) will play together at the British Open with former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa when the opening round gets underway at 2:48pm (1348 GMT) Thursday

(AFP/File)

Garcia Golfer targets Claret Jug before wedding bells ring
PGA Travelers Championship Spieth storms into early lead at golf tournament
US Open Brooks Koepka wins 117th Championship
Rory McIlroy Top three in tune, so I'm 'back to Ringo' jokes golfer
US Open Dustin Johnson primed for assault at Erin Hills
PGA Wells Fargo Epic Harman birdie edges top-ranked Johnson for title
Masters Johnson in doubt for championship after hurting back in fall
Masters Johnson favored, McIlroy fancied for glory
Masters 5 players to watch
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

World number one Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy will play together in the first two rounds of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, it was announced Monday.

Johnson and McIlroy will play together with former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa in a group that will start their opening round at 2:48pm (1348 GMT) on Thursday.

The trio will then tee off at 9:47am on Friday on the links in the town of Southport, just north of Liverpool on the north-west coast of England.

McIlroy won the Open not far from Birkdale at Hoylake in 2014 but comes into this year's championship in poor form, having missed the cut at both the Irish Open and the Scottish Open in the last two weeks.

The world number four also missed the cut at the US Open, as did Johnson, who has not played since then.

World number two Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is in a group with US Open champion Brooks Koepka and Southport native Tommy Fleetwood, ranked 14th in the world and one of the form players on the tour at the moment.

They will go out at 10:09am for Thursday's first round.

World number three Jordan Spieth of the United States and last year's Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden will play together alongside Kim Si-Woo of South Korea in the first two rounds, teeing off at 9:47am on Thursday.

Another group sure to attract the galleries will be the trio of Masters champion Sergio Garcia, world number six Jason Day of Australia and 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson.

Mark O'Meara, who won The Open at Birkdale in 1998 and is now 60, will have the honour of starting off the tournament when he tees off at 6:35 am on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US PGA Tour DeChambeau wins John Deere, books Open berthbullet
2 Johnson, McIlroy Super golfers paired together at British Openbullet
3 Garcia Golfer targets Claret Jug before wedding bells ringbullet

Sports

Tiger Woods, pictured in January 2017, once held the world number one ranking for a record 683 weeks
Tiger Woods Former champion outside top 1,000 for first time in new golf rankings
"I have thought about winning The Open since I was five years old, so I think thinking about it another few days isn't going to make any difference to me,"said Britain's Tommy Fleetwood
British Open Local lad Fleetwood flattered to be contender
Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello, pictured June 2017, broke a five-year drought when he won a Scottish Open playoff, his first European Tour win in half a decade
Scottish Open Cabrera-Bello claims title in play-off
Haruka Morita of China watches her second shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the US Women's Open Championship at Trump National Golf Course on July 13, 2017 in Bedminster, New Jersey
Donald Trump US president to attend US Women's Open at his resort