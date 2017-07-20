Home > Pulse Sports > Golf >

British Open :  Cardigan and tie -- Thomas tops fashion stakes

Justin Thomas looked the part in the first round of the British Open on Thursday thanks to an impressive score of 67, and also due to his outfit of a navy blue cardigan and matching tie.

The emerging 24-year-old star, formerly of the University of Alabama, raised eyebrows on the course at Royal Birkdale with an unusual ensemble for a golfer.

Thomas, the world number 13, opted for a casual shirt and tie look, with top button undone, and a cardigan buttoned up to protect him from the breeze coming in from the Irish Sea.

"It feels good. It's nice to have people talking about that. Obviously I knew it was going to get a lot of publicity out there," said Thomas.

"But I didn't come here to dress well. I came here to try to play some good golf. And I guess that just happened."

Thomas's three-under-par opening round has him right in contention as he seeks a first major victory and showed that his attire had certainly not hindered his swing.

"We did it at the Walker Cup as a team. And I played in it. And I know -- this is a golf shirt, so it's not like it's uncomfortable. And obviously it's not tight.

"It's something that I don't really even know I have on in terms of comfort-wise. And it was just something I wanted to do for this match."

