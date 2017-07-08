Home > Pulse Sports >

French Ligue 1 :  Barcelona-target Verratti apologises to PSG over transfer talk

French Ligue 1 Barcelona-target Verratti apologises to PSG over transfer talk

Italian international midfielder Marco Verratti has apologised to Paris Saint-Germain officials and fans in a video posted by the Ligue 1 side over the furore whipped up by his desire to leave the club.

  • Published:
Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, whose contract runs until 2021, has been linked to Barcelona throughout the summer play

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, whose contract runs until 2021, has been linked to Barcelona throughout the summer

(MM/AFP/File)

In Mexico Football's Gold Cup blow as coach banned for six games
PSG Club relaunch starts with Berchiche signing
Defoe Striker's 'best mate' Bradley Lowery dies
CONCACAF Gold Cup Davies double as Canada down French Guiana at tournament
Wolves Club break transfer record for Portuguese star
Athletic Bilbao Squad shave heads in solidarity with cancer-stricken teammate
Premier League Palace boss De Boer proud to be part of EPL
French Ligue 1 Mendes bolsters Lille's Brazilian contingent
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italian international midfielder Marco Verratti has apologised to Paris Saint-Germain officials and fans in a video posted by the Ligue 1 side over the furore whipped up by his desire to leave the club.

"I've been here for five years, and if I've become a good player it's thanks to Paris Saint-Germain, who believed in me from the start. That's why I apologise," the 24-year-old said as he resumed training with his French club on Friday.

Verratti, whose contract runs until 2021, has been linked to Barcelona throughout the summer and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo of his frustrations at running into a PSG roadblock.

"Verratti is a player who interests us," said Bartomeu. "The technical staff believe he is good enough to play for Barcelona.

"We know the player is bowled over by the prospect of coming to Barca.

"But when you ring PSG and you talk to their president (Nasser Al-Khelaifi), he says to us that he is not for sale and that they don't have a release clause."

Verratti's agent Donato Di Campli also told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport that Qatar's Khelaifi sees Verratti as the cornerstone of a PSG side of the future and would never be forgiven in Doha if he released him.

"Marco Verratti is a prisoner of the Emir," he said, in the hope of forcing the PSG president to sell his most prized asset.

Verratti, however, distanced himself from his agent's comments.

"I also saw this morning (Friday) another statement from my agent," Verratti said.

"I wanted to tell everyone that these are not my thoughts, not my words," he continued. "He (Di Campli) works for me, and I want to apologise to the club, supporters, the people who work here.

"(My agent) messed up this statement. As I said it's not what I think, I hope that there won't be anything like this again.

"We started preparing for the season and I'm very happy to start a new season and to come back to the club, my team-mates, my coach and everyone. I know that the club has a lot of confidence in me."

Earlier Friday PSG said on its website that Verratti had resumed training, with the team's first match of the season in the Champions' Trophy against Monaco on July 29, before they start their Ligue 1 campaign on August 5.

"The number 6 of the capital club completed a training session alongside the other members of the group before carrying out a specific training," the statement said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wimbledon Federer into 3rd round for 15th timebullet
2 Ariya Jutanugarn Golfer says No. 1 ranking not top prioritybullet
3 Venus Williams Tennis star driving 'lawfully' at time of fatal crash...bullet

Sports

Romelu Lukaku was arrested at his temporary residence in Beverly Hills, California on July 2, 2017 following a series of complaints over noise at the home
Everton Club striker Lukaku arrested after rowdy party in Beverly Hills
"The treasury has indicated the raids on West Ham and Newcastle won't be isolated," says Peter Fairchild, Tax Partner and Head of Sport at accountancy, investment management and tax group, Smith &amp; Williamson
Premier League The taxman cometh for image rights holders
Canada's Alphonso Davies heads the ball next to French Guiana's Rhudy Evens during their 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A match, at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on July 7
CONCACAF Gold Cup Davies double as Canada down French Guiana at tournament
Highly-rated Portugal Under-21 international Ruben Neves signed a five-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers' and is reunited with former Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo
Wolves Club break transfer record for Portuguese star