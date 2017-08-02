Home > Pulse Sports >

Francesco Totti :  Out of this world! Roma legend's final shirt launched into space

Francesco Totti Out of this world! Roma legend's final shirt launched into space

Roma legend Francesco Totti's iconic number 10 shirt, which he wore for the final time on May 28, has been launched into space, the Serie A club said Wednesday.

  • Published:
Roma's captain Francesco Totti greets fans holding placards with his number 10 during a ceremony following his last match with AS Roma after the Italian Serie A football match against Genoa in Rome May 28, 2017 play

Roma's captain Francesco Totti greets fans holding placards with his number 10 during a ceremony following his last match with AS Roma after the Italian Serie A football match against Genoa in Rome May 28, 2017

(AFP/File)

Neymar Player keeps silence on return to Barcelona
David Beckham Player's team 'at the finish line' says MLS boss
Ronaldo Real Madrid superstar says his 'brilliance' bothers people
Paris Olympics Spiralling costs a major risk
Neymar Barcelona confirm forward wants to leave
Marcello Lippi Football coach to give success-starved China glimpse of future
Neymar Player's talk overshadows start of new French Ligue 1 season
Messi Player bids farewell to Barcelona teammate Neymar
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Roma legend Francesco Totti's iconic number 10 shirt, which he wore for the final time on May 28, has been launched into space, the Serie A club said Wednesday.

The 40-year-old played his final game after 24 years with the capital-city side in a 3-2 win against Genoa.

And as a tribute to 'immortalise' the forward a rocket carrying the number 10 shirt, from his final game, was successfully launched from French Guyana.

"Mission complete: on Tuesday night history was made as Francesco Totti's final shirt as a Roma player was successfully launched into space," the club said.

The rocket was sent up by Avio "a worldwide leader in the field of space travel" with those who helped the launch pictured wearing purple-red Totti shirts.

Totti played 786 matches for Roma in total after joining as a schoolboy in 1989, scoring a club-record 307 goals, and won the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

The former attacking midfielder will now become a director of the Italian club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mikel Landa Sky's rider climbs to Tour of Burgos winbullet
2 AIBA Wu's rivals take legal action to seize boxing body controlbullet
3 Neymar Barcelona confirm forward wants to leavebullet

Sports

The NFL currently bans any taking of marijuana
Marijuana NFL wants to join union in drug research
Swansea City's midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (C) runs forward with the ball during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea February 25, 2017
Swansea Clement wants Sigurdsson future resolved this week
Papilo FC
Kanu Nwankwo Papilo FC players threaten boycott over unpaid salaries
Dele Alli
Dele Alli Tottenham midfielder is straight flames on the GQ Magazine