Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Zlatan Ibrahimovic :  Galaxy chief says 'doors open' for striker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Galaxy chief says 'doors open' for striker

Los Angeles Galaxy president Chris Klein says the club's "doors are open" for Zlatan Ibrahimovic but the Swedish star wants to stay in Europe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was linked to a Galaxy move, when the LA Times reported the club could be nearing a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in MLS history play

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was linked to a Galaxy move, when the LA Times reported the club could be nearing a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in MLS history

(AFP/File)

Dani Alves PSG defender urges 'friend' Neymar to show courage
Barcelona Club forward Neymar set for China trip as speculation mounts
Pre-season Friendly Bizarre own goal steals show as Inter Milan beat Chelsea
Antonio Conte Chelsea boss' weight-loss secret? Touchline passion
Neymar Spanish Liga to file PSG complaint over Barca striker
Pre-season Friendly Walcott shines as Arsenal trounce Benfica
Women's Euro Denmark stun Germany in quarters
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Los Angeles Galaxy president Chris Klein says the club's "doors are open" for Zlatan Ibrahimovic but the Swedish star wants to stay in Europe.

"We have an incredible relationship with Zlatan and his agent," Klein said Friday as the Major League Soccer club introduced new signing Jonathan Dos Santos.

"He loves our club, and he loves LA," Klein said. "We have an interest in him. I think, for now, he wants to stay in Europe. Our doors are open for a player like that. We have rights to him in our league. We’ll see where that goes."

Ibrahimovic was linked to a Galaxy move on July 13, when the Los Angeles Times reported the club could be nearing a deal that would make the player, currently a free agent coming back from a serious knee injury, the highest-paid player in MLS history.

On July 14, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told reporters in Los Angeles that Ibrahimovic would be given the chance to resurrect his United career after a double cruciate ligament injury cut short a successful first season.

Speaking during United's North American pre-season tour, Mourinho said Ibrahimovic could return to the club next season -- also saying that despite suggestions of an MLS move the Swede preferred to stay in Europe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet
2 Barcelona 3 Vs Real Madrid 2 Pique lifts Barcelona as El Clasico lives...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in...bullet

Football

Alexis Sanchez has just one year left on his Arsenal contract after refusing to sign the club's offer of a new deal
Premier League Sanchez not for sale, insists Arsenal's Wenger
Neymar of Barcelona vies for the ball with Real Madrid during their International Champions Cup football match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida
Dani Alves PSG defender urges 'friend' Neymar to show courage
Neymar of Barcelona vies for the ball with Real Madrid during their International Champions Cup football match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida
Neymar Spanish Liga to file PSG complaint over Barca striker
Denmark's forward Nadia Nadim (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring on July 30, 2017
Women's Euro Denmark stun Germany in quarters