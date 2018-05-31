news

Zinedine Zidane has quit his role as coach of Real Madrid after three consecutive Champions League titles, here are five of his major high points in charge of the La Liga giants.

Winning three Champions League titles in a row

Zidane’s legacy will be remembered for his unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He was brought in midway through the 2015/2016 season to replace Raphael Benitez who was having a disastrous season following a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Classico.

Florentino Perez brought in Zidane who reunited a divided dressing room and went on to conquer Europe three times in a row.

Zidane's Real Madrid hold the record of scoring in 73 consecutively matches

From Sunday, April 30, 2016 when Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 1-0, they went on a scoring run by founding the back of the net in all their matches until a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on Friday, September 20, 2017.

Zidane led his team to score in 73 consecutive matches, equaling a feat held by the legendary Santos side of the 1960’s led by then great Pele.

Real Madrid have never been knocked out in Champions League under Zidane

Zidane led Real Madrid to three Champions League success in a row means he has never been knocked out in the competition as a manager.

All his round of 16, quarter-final matches and semifinal fixtures from 2016 till 2018 were either victories or draws which saw his team progress up to the final which they eventually won.

Zidane is the most successful manager in two and half years spell

There are several arguments as to who is the most successful manager in the history of football.

Zidane’s career is however, not over but is undoubtedly the most successful manager in just two and half years.

He won a total of nine trophies which include three UEFA Champions League, One La Liga, one Supercopa de Espana, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Zidane won the Champions League with Real Madrid as a player, assistant manager, and manager

There are many managers that have won the Champions League but only few have won it as a player and also as a coach with the same club.

With the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola boasting of the Champions League winners medals both as a player and manager for AC Milan and Barcelona respectively, Zidane has toppled this feat by winning the competition in three different capacities.

In 2002 he won the Champions League with Real Madrid as a player, in 2014 under Carlo Ancelotti he won as an assistant manager and in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as manager.