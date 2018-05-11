Home > Sports > Football >

Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move

Football Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday sidestepped talk of a bid for the world's most expensive footballer Neymar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar would be compatible Real coach Zinedine Zidane says play

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar would be compatible Real coach Zinedine Zidane says

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday sidestepped talk of a bid for the world's most expensive footballer Neymar.

"I dont know, I don't think so. What we are thinking about at the moment is the Champions League final," Zidane told a press conference when asked about a possible move for the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star.

It's "normal that people talk," he added, "but I am not going there, because we are focusing on the season and the rest we will talk about later."

Zidane's squad take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26, looking to win the trophy for a third year in a row.

Pushed about whether Neymar would fit in to the Real setup and would be compatible with Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane said, "the good ones are always compatible (with each other."

Real President Florentino Pérez has made no secret of his desire to recruit Neymar, sparking daily rumours of transfer moves for the Brazilian star who played for Spanish rivals Barcelona from 2013-2017 before moving to French champions PSG.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star...bullet

Football

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy
Football Pochettino vows to celebrate Spurs success
Jurgen Klopp is confident Mohamed Salah will cope with increased demands on his time.
Football Salah can cope with hectic schedule -- Klopp
Dutchman Arjen Robben and wing partner Franck Ribery will be playing another season together
Football Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019
Manchester United won 38 trophies under Alex Ferguson
Football Ferguson's son thanks fans for support after father's haemorrhage