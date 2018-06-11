Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Zidane happy to have his feet up

Football Zidane happy to have his feet up

Zinedine Zidane said Monday he was happy to have some time off after stepping down as Real Madrid coach just days after steering the Spanish giants to a third successive Champions League trophy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former French football player Zinedine Zidane smiles on June 11, 2018 in Saint Denis, suburban Paris, as he attends an event marking the 20th anniversary of France's 1998 World Cup victory. play

Former French football player Zinedine Zidane smiles on June 11, 2018 in Saint Denis, suburban Paris, as he attends an event marking the 20th anniversary of France's 1998 World Cup victory.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zinedine Zidane said Monday he was happy to have some time off after stepping down as Real Madrid coach just days after steering the Spanish giants to a third successive Champions League trophy.

"I've got my feet up and am feeling good," Zidane told AFP at the inauguration of a playground in Saint Denis, the north Parisian suburb that is home to the Stade de France where he starred for the French team that won the 1998 World Cup.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," the 45-year-old added. "The most important thing is the decision I've taken, the rest we'll see."

Zidane, who scored twice in the 3-0 final victory over Brazil in 1998, was talking on the eve of a gala match pitching the World Cup-winning French team, minus then-captain Didier Deschamps who is now in Russia with the France team, against an international XI to mark the 20th anniversary of France's win.

Zidane quit Real on May 31, saying he had decided to leave at the top and that it was time for a change for himself and the club, as well as admitting he was unsure of his ability to maintain his winning record at Real.

But he said no other club was involved in his decision to part ways with Real and although experts have linked him to the French national team coaching job, Zidane insisted he is eyeing no other position at this time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 2018 World Cup players fly out to Russia in green-and-white...bullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles have the youngest team average at...bullet
3 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s...bullet

Football

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated their Gambian counterparts 6-0 on Monday, June 11 to qualify for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Gambia 6-0 in AWCON qualifier
French former France, Inter Milan and Arsenal star Patrick Vieira gave his first press conference as Nice manager on Monday
Football France and Arsenal great Vieira takes over as Nice coach
Members of Iran's World Cup team train outside Moscow
Football US sanctions force Nike to drop Iran boot deal ahead of World Cup
Iceland defender Ragnar Sigurdsson
Football Iceland's Russian legion 'coming home' for World Cup