Yangabet :  Sports betting platform drums up excitement with 'Yanga Season'

Yangabet.com, Nigeria’s most reliable sports betting platform, continues to live up to its pay-offline of taking its customers’ fun seriously.

Yangabet.com, Nigeria’s most reliable sports betting platform, continues to live up to its pay-offline of taking its customers’ fun seriously.

Cementing the company’s place as the most exciting sports betting platform in the country, punters on the platform and those still undecided about joining the platform, can brace themselves for the upcoming 2017/2018 #YangaSeason.

#Yangaseason is the season of unbeatable odds, only available on Yangabet.com. No matter what the favourite sport or football league, experienced and inexperienced punters can get odds that can’t be found anywhere else on Yangabet.com and also get lots of bonuses and easy play options. One of such easy play options include the use of short game codes that would be generated for the top games of the month and shared across social media platforms for people to pick and play, instead of having to search for them all over the website.

Punters should also note that the #YangaSeason will runs alongside the #YangaPays campaign that allows people refer their friends to get in on the fun of using Yangabet.com and get a referral bonus whenever their friends get their Yangabet account funded.

YangaBet's retail operation is regulated by the Lagos State Lotteries Board with the company name 'Sahara Game Technology Limited'. All aspects, including the online casino and virtual games are operated by Sahara Game Technology Limited under licenses as required by the law.

Yangabet also presents an opportunity to business minded and self-motivated individuals to become their own bosses by becoming Yangabet agents. Promising Juicy start-up packs (Television, virtual decoder, thermal printer, t-shirts, snapbacks and more), commission on every turnover earned on every ticket printed, no liability or risk of winnings and excellent customer service providing real-time solutions.

For more information on how to become a Yangabet agent, you can contact Yangabet through the following:

E-mail: Agent@yangabet.com

Phone: 08099978800/08041012000

Yangabet.com encourages its punters to bet responsibly and understand that sports betting is a recreational endeavor and not a get rich quick scheme. We take your fun seriously.

You can stay up to date with Yangabet.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram with the handle @Yangabetng

*Terms & Conditions Apply

