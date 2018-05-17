XI of players left out of Super Eagles 30-man 2018 FIFA World Cup list

news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr on Monday, May 14 released a 30-man provisional list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It was a list of very little to no surprises it has been obvious players who have been in Rohr’s plan since he took over as the boss in 2016.

But there are also a host of big and popular names that have been left out of the list.

We take a look at a starting XI of these players.

Goalkeeper: Dele Alampasu

Was in Rohr’s squad for three of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying games and was also in the team for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game against South Africa in June 2017. He has however lost his place in the team and is one of the players left out of the 30-man provisional list.

Lack of game time at Portuguese club Feirense has cost him a place in Super Eagles 2018 World Cup squad.

The former Golden Eaglets star was above Francis Uzoho in the pecking order during their days in the Under-17s.

Right-back: Musa Muhammed

Was called up for Rohr’s first three games in charge of the Super Eagles but has since then been out of the national team.

The 21-year-old has had an unsettled stint this season first with Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey before going on loan at Zeljeznicar at Bosnia and Herzegovina and then Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

Central defence: Efe Ambrose

Naturally a right-back, the veteran defender has been slot into central defence for the purpose of this article.

Ambrose has not played for the Super Eagles since Nigeria's 1-0 loss away to Egypt in a 2017 AFCON qualifier in March 2016 and has never been call-up by Rohr.

Over 30 appearances for Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League wasn’t enough to convince Rohr.

Central defence: Orji Kalu

Kalu was very impressive for the Super Eagles Team B at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) but while his partner at that tournament Stephen Eze has been included in the 30-man Super Eagles list, there was no space for Kalu.

The home-based factor could have counted against the Enugu Rangers defender.

Left-back: Kingsley Madu

Was called up for Rohr’s second and third game in charge of the Super Eagles but has been out of the team ever since.

The emergence of Ola Aina and Bryan Idowu has taken him further down the pecking order.

Central midfield: Anderson Esiti

Anderson Esiti came on as a 73rd-minute substitute in Nigeria’s opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but has not been in the squad ever since.

Central midfield: Nosa Igiebor

Igiebor was on the bench all through Nigeria’s opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but has not been in the team since then.

The 23-year-old midfielder did not get enough game time at Belgian side Gent this season.

Central midfield: Chidiebere Nwakali

Rohr gave two call-ups to the talented youngster but the Manchester City midfielder on loan at Scottish side Aberdeen but it seems too early for the 21-year-old.

One for the future.

Forward: Henry Onyekuru

Burst into the Super Eagles after a brilliant break-out season with Eupen in 2017 and was making a strong case to making at least the provisional squad until injury struck.

Although he has since recovered from the injury, he has not done enough to earn a call-up.

Forward: Brown Ideye

Was call-up for Rohr’s first game in charge of the Super Eagles and started Nigeria’s first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His inconsistent club form has however prevented him from getting back into the squad. A loan move to Malaga could not help either.

Striker: Anthony Nwakaeme

Got his first call-up in August 2017 for the doubleheader against Cameroon after a brilliant season in Israel.

He got his Super Eagles debut in their last game of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and was a candidate for at least the provisional squad.

An injury -ravaged season with Hapoel Be’er Sheva has not helped him.