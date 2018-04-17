Home > Sports > Football >

Xavier Amaechi inspires Arsenal U-18 to FA Youth Cup final

Xavier Amaechi Nigerian-born forward inspires Arsenal to FA Youth Cup final

Amaechi provided two assists as Arsenal U-18 beat Blackpool to advance to FA Youth Cup final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Xavier Amaehi play Nigerian born forward Xavier Amaechi inspired Arsenal’s U-18 to the FA Youth Cup final after they defeated Blackpool  4-0 on Monday, April 16.a (Arsenal Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian born forward Xavier Amaechi inspired Arsenal’s U-18 side to the FA Youth Cup final after they defeated Blackpool  4-0 on Monday, April 16.

Amaechi who is yet to feature for any Nigerian set up was named in the starting line up alongside James Olayinka and Florian Balogun who are players of Nigerian descent.

Ameachi scored for Arsenal’s U-18 sided in their first leg encounter against Blackpool which ended 2-2.

Arsenal took the lead in the second leg as early as the 18th minute when Amaechi crossed for Balogun to score the opener.

 

The 17-year-old was again the provider for the second goal as his corner was converted by Danny Ballard in the 20th minute.

 

Robbie Burton made it three for Arsenal in the 23rd minute when his deflected shot went in.

 

Smith Rowe made it four for Arsenal by converting a penalty given to him after he was brought down.

 

Amaechi was substituted for Bukayo Saka another player with Nigerian descent in the 62nd minute.

 

Matthew Smith scored Arsenal’s fifth which turned out to be the last goal of the game.

Amaechi and the players of Nigerian descent including goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo who did not play are still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles provided they do not represent another country’s senior national team in a competitive match.

The result means that Arsenal will now face Chelsea winners of the last four editions in the FA Youth Cup final.

Chelsea U-18 will host the first leg encounter at Stamford Bridge on Friday, April 27, then Arsenal will host the return leg at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, April 30.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Manchester City Walker, Mendy lead Premier League title celebrationsbullet
2 Paul Pogba Thierry Henry says Manchester United midfielder is inconsistentbullet
3 Xavier Amaechi Nigerian-born forward inspires Arsenal to FA Youth...bullet

Related Articles

Manuel Akanji Player of Nigerian descent moves to Borussia Dortmund
Phillip Ejimadu Nigerian born goalkeeper called up by USA U-20 team
Algarve Tournament Nigerian boys to feature for England Under 17
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United youngster chose Nigeria to play with Iwobi, Mikel
Xavier Amaechi Nigerian born forward scores for Arsenal in FA Youth Cup semifinal
Sports Nigeria offers Hertha Berlin defender, Jordan Torunarigha, 2018 World Cup ticket
Tammy Abraham Swansea Striker who turned Super Eagles down demoted to England U-21
Kevin Akpoguma Another foreign-born player has rejected Nigeria
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United youngster chooses Nigeria over England
Sammy Ameobi Nigerian forward wants to play for Super Eagles at 2018 World Cup

Football

Victor Moses
Victor Moses Super Eagles forward nominated for Chelsea Player of the Year
Yemen's qualification offers a glimmer of hope and a distraction from everyday life in what was the Arab world's poorest country even before the war
Football Football 'miracle' offers shared goal for war-torn Yemen
Mikel John Obi
Nigerian Players Abroad Musa on target in Russia, Mikel scores in China, Iwobi impresses as Arsenal fall again
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden legend hints at return for 2018 FIFA World Cup