Nigerian born forward Xavier Amaechi inspired Arsenal’s U-18 side to the FA Youth Cup final after they defeated Blackpool 4-0 on Monday, April 16.

Amaechi who is yet to feature for any Nigerian set up was named in the starting line up alongside James Olayinka and Florian Balogun who are players of Nigerian descent.

Ameachi scored for Arsenal’s U-18 sided in their first leg encounter against Blackpool which ended 2-2.

Arsenal took the lead in the second leg as early as the 18th minute when Amaechi crossed for Balogun to score the opener.

The 17-year-old was again the provider for the second goal as his corner was converted by Danny Ballard in the 20th minute.

Robbie Burton made it three for Arsenal in the 23rd minute when his deflected shot went in.

Smith Rowe made it four for Arsenal by converting a penalty given to him after he was brought down.

Amaechi was substituted for Bukayo Saka another player with Nigerian descent in the 62nd minute.

Matthew Smith scored Arsenal’s fifth which turned out to be the last goal of the game.

Amaechi and the players of Nigerian descent including goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo who did not play are still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles provided they do not represent another country’s senior national team in a competitive match.

The result means that Arsenal will now face Chelsea winners of the last four editions in the FA Youth Cup final.

Chelsea U-18 will host the first leg encounter at Stamford Bridge on Friday, April 27, then Arsenal will host the return leg at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, April 30.