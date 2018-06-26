news

A 'psychic cat' has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against on Tuesday, June 26.

The Super Eagles take on Argentina in their final group D fixture after a 2-0 loss to Croatia and 2-0 win against Iceland.

The fixture is one Gernot Rohr's must not lose in order to progress to the round of 16.

The Argentine squad are yet to win any of their two matches and according to a psychic cat the Super Eagles will claim victory when both sides meet.

Psychic cat predicts Nigeria will beat Argentina

According to a report by National Sport, The cat earlier predicted that hosts Russia will overcome Saudi Arabia and Egypt, backed Iran to beat Morocco and also Brazil to be victorious against Costa Rica all which the outcomes were correct.

The cat is reportedly deaf and is regarded to be able to determine the outcome of matches just as he did during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The cat determined that the Super Eagles will progress when presented two bowls of food with the flags of the respective countries.

The cat named 'Achilles' chose the food with the Nigerian flag with a nose.

The Super Eagles were backed to get to the semi final of the World Cup by a psychic pig also

Time, kick off of Nigeria vs Argentina World Cup clash