Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group F encounter on Saturday, June 23.

Mexico aimed to secure a place in the next round after victory against Germany in their opener while South Korea aimed to bounce back from defeat to Sweden.

South Korea however could not stop Mexico as they were beaten 2-1 in the encounter, here is how Twitter reacted to the game and performance.

Carlos Vela steps up against South Korea

Former Arsenal man Carlos Vela was given the responsibility to put Mexico in front and he duly converted the penalty kick which earned him praise on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions to his goal and performance.

"I might not be a big soccer fan but Carlos Vela has always been bae"

"My mom has a crush on Carlos Vela and is asking my dad so many questions about him...I’m wondering if this is how I sound about other players lol"

"Carlos Vela best player today. Lozano is a beast. Salcedo snapped in the back line. Still don’t like Rafa Marquez coming in. Osorio eres grande. Javier Hernandez eres crack. Ochoa es un Dios and Angel Zarza had Saudi Arabia passing."

Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea

Javier Hernandez scored what turned out to be the match winner as Mexico beat South Korea and Twitter hailed the former Manchester United player for his performance.

Here are some of their reactions to his goal and performance and his milestone with the Mexican national team.

"First player to score 50 goals for Mexico. Scores in his 3rd consecutive World Cup, Mexico's all-time top scorer in World Cup history (tied), Mexico's all-time top goalscorer."

"CHICHARITO!!! He scores to become Mexico’s all time top goal scorer. Love him ❤️"

"Chicharito has scored his 50th goal for Mexico. The passion he has for his country"

"Everyone is always criticizing Chicharito but gets no credit for the good he does. He had an assist last game, a goal this game, and overall he hustles his ass of!"

Heung-Min Son could not save South Korea from World Cup exit

Heung-Min Son scored a late goal but could not save South Korea from exiting the World Cup, Twitter hailed his goal and performance against Mexico.

"If Lionel Messi is feeling the burden of carrying a set of (not that much) inferior players, imagine what Heung-Min Son must be feeling. "

"South Korea's goal by Heung-Min Son in dying seconds of stoppage time had to be one of d best goals of d World Cup"

"Heung-Min Son curled a spectacular effort very late in the game.. But the goal proved nothing but a consolation for the Korean's and their first in the world cup."

Mexico vs South Korea stats

Mexico will aim to top the group when they take on Sweden while South Korea take on Germany in their last group fixture.