Second-half goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic sealed a deserved victory for Croatia.
These are three things we learnt from the game.
The 3-0 win over Argentina was the first time that Croatia were winning a World Cup game against a South American opposition.
They have lost each of their previous four games against teams from that region.
This was Argentina’s heaviest defeat in the Group stat of a World Cup tournament since 1958 when they lost 6-1 to Czechoslovakia.
Argentina have now failed to win their open two games of 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first time this is happening since 1974.