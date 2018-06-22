Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: 3 things we learnt from Croatia 3 Vs 0 Argentina

World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Croatia’s 3-0 drubbing of Argentina

Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic scored to give Croatia a 3-0 win over Argentina.

  • Published:
Lionel Messi
Argentina and Lionel Messi are on the verge of crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Croatia in a Group D game on Thursday, June 21.

Second-half goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic sealed a deserved victory for Croatia.

These are three things we learnt from the game.

Match stats

1. The first win against South American opposition

Luka Modric
 

The 3-0 win over Argentina was the first time that Croatia were winning a World Cup game against a South American opposition.

They have lost each of their previous four games against teams from that region.

2. Heavy defeat for Argentina

This was Argentina’s heaviest defeat in the Group stat of a World Cup tournament since 1958 when they lost 6-1 to Czechoslovakia.

3. Rare group stage headache

Argentina have now failed to win their open two games of 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first time this is happening since 1974.

