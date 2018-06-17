Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Argentina 1 Vs 1 Iceland

Messi missed a penalty as Argentina were held 1-1 by Iceland in a Group D clash.

  • Published:
Lionel Messi play

Lionel Messi threw away the chance to give Argentina an opening win

(AFP)
Argentina had a frustrating draw with World Cup debutants Iceland on Saturday after Lionel Messi missed a penalty.

Messi blew a gilt-edged opportunity to seal victory when he missed a second-half penalty, with the Group D match ending 1-1 after Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason cancelled out Sergio Aguero's opening goal.

These are four things we learnt from the game.

Match stats

1. Unfamiliar opening game blues

Argentina could not break a very organised Iceland side take only a point from their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

This is the first time that Argentina have failed to win their opening game of the World Cup since they lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

There is a positive here as they went on to reach the final of that World Cup.

2. Impressive debut

Playing in their first ever World Cup game, Iceland have taken to the big stage like a duck to water, holding a very talented Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

The manner in which they responded after going behind showed they were not fazed against the Messi-led Argentina.

3. Unlucky first time for Messi

Lionel Messi missed a second-half penalty in the 1-1 draw, his first spot-kick in the World Cup, excluding shootouts.

4. Aguero finally has a World Cup goal

Sergio Aguero finally has a World Cup goal to his name after his 19th-minute goal for Argentina against Iceland.

It took the striker some time as this was his 9th World Cup game.

