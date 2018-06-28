news

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-1 defeat to Argentina in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , which saw them exit the competition at the group stage.

The Super Eagles were on course to qualify for the round of 16 until a Lionel Messi inspired Argentina conjured a late goal to knock out Nigeria from the World Cup.

Following the defeat to Argentina, Nigerians have been left heartbroken upon the result and most of the Super Eagles players are also left devastated about the World Cup exit.

Here is what the Super Eagles players are saying after World Cup exit

Super Eagles players have taken to their social media accounts to express their opinions on the exit and appreciate the massive support they received from football loving Nigerians.

Captain of th team Mikel Obi revealed that he is a s disappointed with the loss as most Nigerians but was thankful for the support the team recieved.

He said, "We fought until the end and we are all hurting with you. Your support has driven us throughout the World Cup and we cannot thank you enough."

Ahmed Musa who scored the two goals for the Super Eagles in the victory against Iceland expressed his disappointment about the exit on his official Twitter account.

He said, "Thank you for all your support throughout this journey. I thank God for this opportunity to represent my country in the World Cup. We are also disappointed and will use this as motivation to come back stronger."

Victor Moses who scored the penalty against Argentina said, "To say I am devastated would be an understatement.

"The boys gave absolutely everything and I wish it could have led to us going through. I am proud to be a part of this team though and I proud to be Nigerian. Thank you to the whole country for the incredible support"

Despite not afforded a minute at the World Cup midfielder John Ogu expressed his disappointment at the exit.

He said, "I want to say a Big thank you to God for the opportunity to have made it to the World Cup with the Super Eagles of Nigeria .

"It was indeed a great achievement for me . A Big thank you to my Team mates, staffs and to you the fans for your Great support ."

Wilfred Ndidi said, "Despite all, i feel honoured to play for my Country."

Defender William Troost-Ekong said, "Hard to describe in words how that felt. It was an emotional rollercoaster. We gave everything against Argentina last night.

"I’m grateful and proud to have represented Nigeria and all Nigerians at this World Cup. But most of all I am humbled and thank God for bringing me this far"

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who missed out on the team due to Illness said, "We are all naturally disappointed, but I’m so proud of the team. The heart and effort shown was immense , in time our young team will learn from this and be stronger . But I’m proud"

After exit to Argentina the Super Eagles will now turn their attention to qualification for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they take on Seychelles on Saturday, September 8.