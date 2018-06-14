Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

5 things to know about 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup brings together 32 teams around the World to compete for the title.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Important details about the 2018 FIFA World Cup (AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

1.    Duration and the host country of 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is an international football event which would be hosted across several cities in Russia, it is scheduled to hold from Thursday, June 14 till Sunday, July 15.

Here are the TV stations that will show the World Cup matches in Nigeria play Russia are hosts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Bobcat Times)

 

2.     Host stadiums for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Samara Arena, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Volgograd Arena, Ekaterinburg Arena, Mordovia Arena, Rostov Arena, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kazan Arena, Spartak Stadium, Fisht Stadium, Saint Petersburg Stadium, Luzhniki Stadium

3.    The 32 teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

32 teams from FIVE continental federations will take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Asian teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

African teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia

Mohamed Salah with the wink in photoshoot 2018 FIFA World Cup play Salah is one of the stars at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)

 

European teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

North American teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama

South American teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay

4.   Group stage and structure of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will have a total of 64 matches played.

The 32 teams are divided into eight group of four each, the top two from the eight groups will advance to the round of 16 after conclusion of the group phase fixtures.

Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play There are eight groups at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (FIFA)

Winners of each group will be pair against each other in the round of 16 to produce eight quater-finalist.

The quarter-finalist will take on each other to produce the semi-finalists.

Winners in the semi-final will progress to the final, will losers will contest for third place.

5. Prize money for winners and match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup official ball is named the "Telstar 18".

Here are the TV stations that will show the World Cup matches in Nigeria play The official match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is called the Telstar 18 (NDTV)

 

Champions of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will get US$ 38 million, Runners-up US$ 28 million, Third place US$ 24 million, Fourth place US$ 22 million, 5th–8th place US$ 16 million each, 9th–16th place US$ 12 million each, 17th–32nd place US$ 8 million each.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup Senegal arrive Russia in native attiresbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Mohamed Salah, Egypt teammates arrive Russiabullet

Related Articles

Sports There are just 8 countries with a legit shot to win the World Cup
Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles defender recovers from 'nose bleed'
Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of 2018 World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Senegal arrive Russia in native attires
2018 FIFA World Cup Argentina squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup Gernot Rohr admits Croatia are better than Super Eagles
Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cup
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup North America beat Morocco to win hosting rights

Football

France's Paul Pogba in action with Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri and Valon Behrami. Football Soccer - Switzerland v France - EURO 2016 - Group A - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - 19/6/16 REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic
2018 FIFA World Cup Serbia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Marco Ureña (Costa Rica) in a match for LAFC.
2018 FIFA World Cup Costa Rica squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
France's Paul Pogba in action with Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri and Valon Behrami. Football Soccer - Switzerland v France - EURO 2016 - Group A - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - 19/6/16 REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic
2018 FIFA World Cup Switzerland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Argentine star says he knows little about Nigeria