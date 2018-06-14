The 2018 FIFA World Cup brings together 32 teams around the World to compete for the title.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is an international football event which would be hosted across several cities in Russia, it is scheduled to hold from Thursday, June 14 till Sunday, July 15.
Samara Arena, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Volgograd Arena, Ekaterinburg Arena, Mordovia Arena, Rostov Arena, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kazan Arena, Spartak Stadium, Fisht Stadium, Saint Petersburg Stadium, Luzhniki Stadium
32 teams from FIVE continental federations will take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea
Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia
Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland
Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama
Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will have a total of 64 matches played.
The 32 teams are divided into eight group of four each, the top two from the eight groups will advance to the round of 16 after conclusion of the group phase fixtures.
Winners of each group will be pair against each other in the round of 16 to produce eight quater-finalist.
The quarter-finalist will take on each other to produce the semi-finalists.
Winners in the semi-final will progress to the final, will losers will contest for third place.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup official ball is named the "Telstar 18".
Champions of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will get US$ 38 million, Runners-up US$ 28 million, Third place US$ 24 million, Fourth place US$ 22 million, 5th–8th place US$ 16 million each, 9th–16th place US$ 12 million each, 17th–32nd place US$ 8 million each.