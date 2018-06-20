news

Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Twitter users as he led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Morocco in their second group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , on Wednesday, June 20.

Ronaldo continued his goalscoring form which saw him score a hattrick against Spain in their opener.

He opened the scoring for Portugal when he converted a header from Joao Moutinho in the fourth minute, but could not add to the lead as they went to halftime 1-0.

Ronaldo becomes the highest European with International goals

Ronaldo's goal against Morocco saw him set a new record for most international goals by an European.

His goal tally for Portugal increased to 85 which meant he overtook Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas who had 84.

Morocco second African side to crash out after Egypt

Morocco became the second African country to crash out after another loss to Portugal in their group encounter.

Portugal vs Morocco stats

Portugal take on Iran in their next fixture Morocco in their next fixture, while Morocco face off with Spain in the groups closing game on Monday, June 25.