Reactions as Ronaldo leads Portugal to 2-1 win against Morocco

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Ronaldo leads Portugal to win against Morocco

Here are the reactions as Portugal beat Morocco 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Twitter users as he led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Morocco in their second  group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday, June 20.
Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Twitter users as he led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Morocco in their second  group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday, June 20.

Ronaldo continued his goalscoring form which saw him score a hattrick against Spain in their opener.

He opened the scoring for Portugal when he converted a header from Joao Moutinho in the fourth minute, but could not add to the lead as they went to halftime 1-0.

Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a hattrick as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15. play

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo becomes the highest European with International goals

Ronaldo's goal against Morocco saw him set a new record for most international goals by an European.

His goal tally for Portugal increased to 85 which meant he overtook Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas who had 84.

Morocco second African side to crash out after Egypt

Morocco became the second African country to crash out after another loss to Portugal in their group encounter.

 

Portugal vs Morocco stats

Portugal take on Iran in their next fixture Morocco in their next fixture, while Morocco face off with Spain in the groups closing game on Monday, June 25.

