Here are the reactions as Portugal beat Morocco 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Ronaldo continued his goalscoring form which saw him score a hattrick against Spain in their opener.
He opened the scoring for Portugal when he converted a header from Joao Moutinho in the fourth minute, but could not add to the lead as they went to halftime 1-0.
Ronaldo's goal against Morocco saw him set a new record for most international goals by an European.
His goal tally for Portugal increased to 85 which meant he overtook Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas who had 84.
Morocco became the second African country to crash out after another loss to Portugal in their group encounter.
Portugal take on Iran in their next fixture Morocco in their next fixture, while Morocco face off with Spain in the groups closing game on Monday, June 25.