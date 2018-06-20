Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Ronaldo leads Portugal to 1-0 win against Morocco

World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0

Here are the reactions as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Twitter users as he led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Morocco in their second  group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday, June 20. play Ronaldo was again on the scoresheet against Morocco (BS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Twitter users as he led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Morocco in their second  group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday, June 20.

Ronaldo continued his goalscoring form which saw him score a hattrick against Spain in their opener.

He opened the scoring for Portugal when he converted a header from Joao Moutinho in the fourth minute, but could not add to the lead as they went to halftime 1-0.

Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a hattrick as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15. play

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo becomes the highest European with International goals

Ronaldo's goal against Morocco saw him set a new record for most international goals by an European.

His goal tally for Portugal increased to 85 which meant he overtook Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas who had 84.

Reactions on Twitter to Ronaldo's new record, "Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring against Morocco -- He is now the all-time leading international goalscorer in European football, with 85 goals"

play The game between Portugal and Morocco was keenly contested (BBC)

After his fourth goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Twitter users hailed Ronaldo as the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT).

Here are some of their reactions,  "Say what you like, #Ronaldo has looked intensely focused, fierce & ready to win. Less can be said about #Messi who looked rather disinterested in #Argentina opener. @Cristiano genuinely pulls his team along with him #leadership"

 

""Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first Portugal player since José Torres in 1966 to score a goal with his right foot, left foot and head in a single World Cup tournament. Collection."

 

"How he's still doing this at the highest level at the age of 33 just baffles me, I just can't imagine a time or scenario where his unbelievable consistent form will diminish, what a man!"

Twitter feels sorry for Morocco as they crash out after Egypt

Morocco became the second African country to crash out after another loss to Portugal in their group encounter.

An uninteresting game against Iran resulted into a defeat for Morocco but even though they put in a more resilient performance they still lost to the brilliance of Ronaldo.

Morocco join and fellow North African side Egypt who will be eliminated from the competition if Uruguay defeat Saudi Arabia.

Twitter users showed sympathy for Morocco as they put in a more spirited performance against Portugal.

Terry Butcher said, "Morocco have given us some great football and some great spirit"    

 

A fan said, "The most UNDESERVED 1-0 win I’ve ever seen. EVER SEEN."

Mona Eltahawy said, "My heart aches for you #MAR. You played with guts and had most of their team defending for most of the match. You owned this game and I wish you had scored - you deserved to."

 

Another fan said, "Morocco completely and utterly outplayed Portugal today, and there’s no arguing."

Portugal vs Morocco stats

Portugal take on Iran in their next fixture Morocco in their next fixture, while Morocco face off with Spain in the groups closing game on Monday, June 25.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 If only Sane was at the World Cup?, Twitter users make fun of Germany after loss to Mexico
World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Senegal beat Poland to record Africa's first win
World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia

Football

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad
Senegal players go to celebrate with Mbaye Niang after he got what proved to be their winner against Poland
Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca - 'we are not on France's level'
Football We will not let France bully us - Peru coach
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delivers again as Portugal down Morocco