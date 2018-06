news

Mohamed Salah could not save Egypt as Jose Gimenez gave Uruguay a 1-0 win in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group A opener on Friday, June 15.

Uruguay fielded a strong line up with superstars Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez named in their starting line up, while Salah was given a spot among the substitutes.

The first half ended goalless with Egypt in the ascendancy even without their talisman on the pitch.

Gimenez the match winner as Salah watches from the bench