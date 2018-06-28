Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Tunisia beat Panama 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Tunisia beat Panama 2-1

Here are the reactions as Tunisia beat Panama 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are the reactions as Tunisia beat Panama 2-1 in their final group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Thursday, June 28. play Tunisia got their first points of the World Cup (CNN Sport)
Here are the reactions as Tunisia beat Panama 2-1 in their final group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Thursday, June 28.

Both Tunisia are Panama had no hopes of qualification for the round of 16 as they lost their two opening games.

The game ended  2-1 in favour of Tunisia as the African side picked up their first points of the competition.

Panama vs Tunisia stats

Tunisia get three points against Panama

Tunisia picked up their first point of the World Cup and were delighted with the performance.

Panama were on course on for their first win of the World Cup, when Yassine Meriah scored an own goal.

play Panama scored their second world cup goal against Tunisia (Squawka)

 

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Wahbi Khazri scored in the second half to give Tunisia the win as bot teams head home.

Here are the reactions to the game on social media,  "am confused here..between panama and tunisia who are from africa??"

 

"Wahbi Khazri was by far our best player during this World Cup..Energic,combative,skilled,decisive.He was tipped by all journos (me included) to be our technical leader after Msakni's injury..So he did.A class over the rest of the 22 others.Bravo ya zol."

 

