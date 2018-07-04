news

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has stated that Nigerian overrate the Super Eagles after the country crashed of the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

The Super Eagles crashed out of the World Cup after their second loss in the group stage to Argentina.

The World Cup exit made a lot of football-loving Nigerians heartbroken as they reacted on social media as many supporters were optimistic the Super Eagles will progress past the group stages like the 1994, 1998 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Kahn who was part of the Germany team that lost Brazil in the final of the 2002 FIFA World Cup is however of the opinion that Nigerians expect too much of the Super Eagles.

Speaking on an interview with ZDF a German television station, Kahn stated that the Super Eagles crashed out because they are not just good enough.

He said, “Nigerians are full of emotions and they tend to overrate themselves. But they are not good enough to compete at this level.”

Just a day after the exit of the Super Eagles, the German national team crashed out of the World Cup after a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

Kahn slammed the team for their performance and particularly Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos who he particularly singled out for criticism with uncomplimentary words.