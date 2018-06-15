news

Mohamed Salah could not save Egypt as Jose Gimenez gave Uruguay a 1-0 win in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group A opener on Friday, June 15.

Uruguay fielded a strong line up with superstars Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez named in their starting line up, while Salah was given a spot among the substitutes.

The first half ended goalless with Egypt in the ascendancy even without their talisman on the pitch.

Gimenez rose highest to convert a cross by Carlos Sanchez in the 89th minute to give Uruguay a 1-0 win in the group A fixture.

Twitter was not impressed as Hector Cuper left Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on the bench for all 90 minutes of the encounter.

Cuper made three changes in the second half but refused to risk Salah who suffered a sever shoulder injury in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Some supporters were of the opinion that Cuper was right to keep Salah on the bench if he was not yet fully fit.

A fan said, "No Salah is the right call. As tempting as it is to go for this game, this is smart to get him more rest for rest of the group stage, which will be critical to advancing."

Some other supporters also said even though Salah was not available Egypt played well.

Another supporter said, "No Salah but still Egypt played well."

'No Salah' was among the trends on Twitter with several users adopting different captions, such as 'No Salah No success', 'No Salah No Party' 'No Salah No win'.

Salah had an excellent season with Liverpool as the supporters were of the opinion that Salah will have made a difference if he was afforded some minutes on the pitch against Uruguay.