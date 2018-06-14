Pulse.ng logo
Messi knows little about 2018 FIFA World Cup rivals Super Eagles

Lionel Messi Argentine star says he knows little about Nigeria

Lionel Messi admits is wary of the threat unknown players in the Super Eagles pose to Argentina.

  • Published:
Lionel Messi play Messi has played against Nigeria severally (Reuters)
Argentine star Lionel Messi has stated that he knows little about the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their group D meeting at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are drawn alongside Messi’s Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The game between Nigeria and Argentina is the last group game encounter for the two sides and Messi is wary of the threat the African side pose.

Argentina squad play Argentina will meet Nigeria for the third straight FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)

Speaking to the Express about the group opponents Messi gave an analysis of their strengths and what to expect but revealed that has little information about the Super Eagles even though both sides met in an international friendly match played in November 2017.

He said, “Croatia is a good team with players in the big European leagues and that makes them dangerous.

“We don’t know so much about Nigeria but the African teams are normally compact, tough and strong. So it will be no walkover.”

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles beat Argentina in their last meeting (NFF)

The Super Eagles have played against the La Albiceleste at four separate FIFA World Cup and Messi featured in the 2010 & 2014 editions.

Lionel Messi stats

Messi played in two finals, first against the Flying Eagles as when Argentina beat Nigeria to win the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and also to win the 2008 Olympic Games.

