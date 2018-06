24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dries Mertens scored a stunning volley, and Romelu Lukaku added two more as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group G opener on Monday, June 18.

A cagey first half saw Panama frustrate Belgium superstars to a goalless draw at half time.

Belgium turned up the style and gradually grew into the game, and were rewarded through a volley by Dries Mertens 47th minute

Romelu Lukakau scored second, third for Belgium against Panama