news

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.

France topped group C while Argentina finished second in group C to set up a heavyweight round of 16 clash.

The game ended 4-3 in favour of Les Bleus, with Antoine Griezmann, Angel Di Maria, Gabriel Mercado, Benjamin Pavard, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Aguero all on target.

Argentina vs France stats

Kylian Mbappe the hero as France beat Argentina

Kylian Mbappe was the hero as France beat Argentina, the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored two goals and was brought down for a penalty which resulted into three of the four goals scored by France.

The 19-year-old put in a man of the match performance and was hailed on Twitter for his heroics.

Here are the reactions to another outstanding performance by Mbappe, "Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup tournament since Michael Owen scored one in 2 separate games in 1998. Mbappe wasn’t born then. He’s also the first teenager to score 2 in a match since Pele v Sweden in the final of 1958"

"Mbappé is the ultimate new frontier of centreforwards as Zidane was of number 10s when he affirmed himself on international stage"

Pavard, Di Maria strikes hailed on Twitter

Benjamin Pavard and Angel Di Maria both scored wonder strikes and Twitter users were impressed with both strikes.

Here are the reactions to the contenders for goal of the tournament, "Di Maria's goal was superb but aside from that he's put in a -8 out of 10 performance"

"Don’t let that Di Maria wondergoal fool you into thinking he is anything other than a disgrace to a football profession"

— Danny - The Most Positive Kangaroo (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Di Maria: I just scored the best goal of the tournament, Pavard: hold my baguette"

"Replay of goals. A great strike by Di Maria in the equaliser but Pavard’s stunner should be goal of the match, hands down."

Messi's mocked as Twitter users argue on his international future after France beat Argentina

Lionel Messi's career on the international stage with Argentina was called into question after the loss to France in the round of 16.

The 31-year-old retired after the Copa America Centinario in 2016 and now that Argentina have been knocked out of another international competition, Twitter users expressed their opinion on his next move.

Here are the reactions, "imagine being 19 in the World Cup and scoring 2 goals for your team AND putting the GOAT into retirement. an icon"

After knocking out Argentina, France will now take on the winner between the game Uruguay and Portugal.