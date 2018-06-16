Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: Live updates of Nigeria Vs Croatia

Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles open their World Cup 2018 campaign

Nigeria take on Croatia in the second game of matchday of Group D at the Kaliningrad stadium.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play World Cup 2018: Live updates of Nigeria Vs Croatia (VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP/Getty Images)
Pulse Sports bring you live updates of the Group D game between Nigeria and Croatia. Stay on this page for the starting XI, preview and minute by minute update of the game.

Nigeria Vs Croatia

Team walk on matchday

The Super Eagles arrived in Kaliningrad on Thursday, June 14, the next day on Friday they trained at the Kaliningrad stadium where the game against Croatia will be played.

Mikel John Obi and Gernot Rohr play

Mikel John Obi and Gernot Rohr

(Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick also paid a visit to the team at their hotel to give them encouraging words ahead of the clash.

Leon Balogun, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo play

Leon Balogun, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo

(Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

The Twitter handle of the Super Eagles also in the early hours of Saturday (match day) tweeted photos of the team walk.

Where to watch the game

See information on where to watch the game here.

Match preview

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their 2018 World Cup campaign with an 8 pm (Nigerian local time) kickoff against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Russia.

Nigeria will be looking to win only their third opening game in the history of the World Cup with their last victory coming in France 1998.

Super Eagles play

Super Eagles

(Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

In their last three appearances, the Super Eagles have lost two of their opening games and drawn the other.

Nigeria’s two wins in their opening game have been against European teams, Bulgaria in 1994 and Spain in 1998.

The Super Eagles are going into this game on the back of two losses during their warm-up games.

They lost 2-1 to England and 1-0 to the Czech Republic in their build-up to the World Cup.

They have only won one game in five in 2018, beating Poland 1-0 in a friendly back in March.

These are five Croatia players that can hurt the Super Eagles.

