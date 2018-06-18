news

Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup , as Tunisia lost 2-1 to England in their group G game on Monday, June 18.

England opened the scoring when Harry Kane tucked in the ball after a Ashley Young corner found its way to him.

Tunisia responded from the penalty spot as Kyle Walker elbow sent Fakhreddine Ben Youssef down on the pitch.

After the equaliser England tried to find a breakthrough but could not as both sides went into the break tied at 1-1.

Reactions to Sassi's goal on Twitter, "Thank you SASSI for scoring first African goal. Love all the way from Kenya! Somebody RETWEEEEET"

"Tunisia becomes the first African team to score at the 2018 #WorldCup, after the three African teams that played before them failed to see the back of the net."

England take on Panama in their next fixture, while Tunisia take on Belgium in the other group fixture.