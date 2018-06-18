Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as England beat Tunisia 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal

Here are the reactions from Tunisia vs England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in the Tunisia vs England group G game on Monday, June 18. play Reactions to England vs Tunisia (FIFA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Tunisia lost 2-1 to England in their group G game on Monday, June 18.

England opened the scoring when Harry Kane tucked in the ball after a Ashley Young corner found its way to him.

Tunisia responded from the penalty spot as Kyle Walker elbow sent Fakhreddine Ben Youssef down on the pitch.

After the equaliser England tried to find a breakthrough but could not as both sides went into the break tied at 1-1.

Ferjani Sassi scores Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Ferjani Sassi scored from the penalty spot to equalise for Tunisia and score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

play (FIFA)

Reactions to Sassi's goal on Twitter, "Thank you SASSI for scoring first African goal. Love all the way from Kenya! Somebody RETWEEEEET"

"Tunisia becomes the first African team to score at the 2018 #WorldCup, after the three African teams that played before them failed to see the back of the net."

 

 

England take on Panama in their next fixture, while Tunisia take on Belgium in the other group fixture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles lose their World Cup...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia

Football

Serb Sinisa Mihajlovic appointed coach of crisis-engulfed Sporting Lisbon
Football Sinisa Mihajlovic to coach Sporting Lisbon
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama
Football Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama
Dries Mertens scored a stunning volley, and Romelu Lukaku added two more as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group G opener on Monday, June 18.
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
Fitness doubt hangs over Monaco's Polish defender Kamil Glik
Football Poland's key defender Glik in doubt against Mane's Senegal