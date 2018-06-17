Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Mexico beat Germany 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 If only Sane was at the World Cup?, Twitter users make fun of Germany after loss to Mexico

Here are the reactions as Mexico beat Germany 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hirving Lozano dominated the trends on Twitter as defending champions Germany lost 0-1 to Mexico in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Sunday, June 17. play Lozano the difference between Germany and Mexico (Squawka)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hirving Lozano dominated the trends on Twitter as defending champions Germany lost 0-1 to Mexico in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Sunday, June 17.

Germany started their World Cup on a losing note as a 35th minute goal by Lozano proved to be the difference for Mexico.

Joachim Low's side tried to get an equaliser but Mexico held on for an important three points.

Germany mocked after 1-0 loss to Mexico

Germany were mocked on Twitter following their losing start to the defence of the World Cup.

Germany vs Mexico stats

Twitter users expressed different opinions about the defending champions as they hailed Mexico for the victory.

Hirving Lozano and Guardado play

Hirving Lozano and Guardado

(Squawka)

Leroy Sane World Cup snub questioned after Germany lose to Mexico

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane was surprisingly dropped from Germany's 23-man squad for the World Cup and Twitter users were of the opinion his pace and creativity would have been useful against the Mexicans.

Sane who was voted PFA Young Player of the Year after a great season in the Premier League was among the trends on Twitter.

A fan said, If only Germany had a young, quick winger, with plenty of goal-threat...... Maybe the best young player in the Premier League?."

"How could Germany possibly leave Leroy Sane out? How could they think an attack of Ozil, Draxler, Werner, Reus, Muller, Brandt and Gomez would possibly be able to cope in his absence?"

Other reactions to Sane's omission, "Germany lost today because they didn’t call up their best source of plan B, Leroy Sane."

"Leroy Sane might not have fit into Germany's team or even shown particularly well in his chances but they minute they left all that sauce at home they were #doomed imo"

Timo Werner play Timo Werner could not save Germany from defeat (Sky)

 

Hirving Lozano a star after Mexico beat Germany

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Croatia Time and where to watch Nigeria’s opening game of...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles lose their World Cup...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
World Cup 2018 Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
World Cup 2018 Twitter mocks Saudi Arabia after loss to Russia

Football

Will Eden Hazard deliver for Belgium?
Football Hazard ready to make mark on World Cup, says Martinez
Dele Alli has been identified as England's danger man by Tunisia's coach
Football Get Alli! Tunisia coach singles out Dele the dangerman
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez takes training with his squad in Sochi on Sunday
Football Kompany stays in Belgium squad despite injury
It's a must-win: Shin Tae-yong says that both sides need all three points to have any hope of reaching the last 16
Football We must win Sweden game, says 'calm' South Korea coach