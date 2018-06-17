news

Hirving Lozano dominated the trends on Twitter as defending champions Germany lost 0-1 to Mexico in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group F opener on Sunday, June 17.

Germany started their World Cup on a losing note as a 35th minute goal by Lozano proved to be the difference for Mexico.

Joachim Low's side tried to get an equaliser but Mexico held on for an important three points.

Germany mocked after 1-0 loss to Mexico

Germany were mocked on Twitter following their losing start to the defence of the World Cup.

Twitter users expressed different opinions about the defending champions as they hailed Mexico for the victory.

Leroy Sane World Cup snub questioned after Germany lose to Mexico

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane was surprisingly dropped from Germany's 23-man squad for the World Cup and Twitter users were of the opinion his pace and creativity would have been useful against the Mexicans.

Sane who was voted PFA Young Player of the Year after a great season in the Premier League was among the trends on Twitter.

A fan said, If only Germany had a young, quick winger, with plenty of goal-threat...... Maybe the best young player in the Premier League?."

"How could Germany possibly leave Leroy Sane out? How could they think an attack of Ozil, Draxler, Werner, Reus, Muller, Brandt and Gomez would possibly be able to cope in his absence?"

Other reactions to Sane's omission, "Germany lost today because they didn’t call up their best source of plan B, Leroy Sane."

"Leroy Sane might not have fit into Germany's team or even shown particularly well in his chances but they minute they left all that sauce at home they were #doomed imo"

Hirving Lozano a star after Mexico beat Germany