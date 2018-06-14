news

The new coach of the Spanish national team Fernando Hierro has told his players to forget about their recently fired manager Julen Lopetegui ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lopetegui was sacked by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Wednesday, June 13 after he accepted to be the new coach of Real Madrid without adequately informing his employers.

His sack came on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup which generated massive reactions on social media .

In a report by the Daily Mail, Hierro a former Spain international has urged his players to forget their past manager and focus on the task at hand.

Spain stats

The 50-year-old former Real Madrid man took charge of his first session with the team after which he addressed the media.

He is quoted to say that his players have "no time to mourn" if they are to be successful in Rusia.

He also gave assurances that he has been able to pas his message to the players who are behind him as well as the teams backroom staff.

Spain are in group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will play their first game of the tournament against neighbours Portugal on Friday, June 15.

The La Furia Roja will then take on Iran and Morocco in their other group fixtures.