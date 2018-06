news

Andreas Granqvist scored a penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 win over South Korea in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group F opener on Monday, June 18.

The game started at a slow pace and there was no shot on target until the 20th minute, both sides went into the break goalless.

Sweden however took the lead when captain Granqvist converted a penalty in the 65th minute, brought down Viktor Claesson in the box.

Andreas Granqvist penalty gives Sweden 1-0 win over South Korea

Andreas Granqvist was the hero as his penalty was the difference between Sweden and South Korea

Cho Hyun-Woo among the trends as Sweden beat South Korea