Reactions as Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Germany lose 2-0 to Korea knocked out in group stage

Here are the reactions as Germany are out at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27. play Germany are out of the FIFA World Cup in Russia (CNN)
Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27.

Second half goals by Young-Gwon Kim and Heung-Min Son gave South Korea a memorable victory over 2014 FIFA World Cup winners Germany.

South Korea vs Germany stats

Germany lost their first game of the World Cup to Mexico but bounced back with victory against Sweden.

Germany out of the World Cup

Just like France did at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Italy did at South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup, and also Spain at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Germany were eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as the defending champions in the group stages.

play Young Gwon Kim was among the goals as South Korea beat Germany (CNN)

Their second group stage defeat meant Germany had a total of three points from three matches and finished behind Sweden and Mexico who had six points each.

Reactions as Germany crash out of the World Cup

After the exit of one of the tournament favourites, Twitter users expressed opposing views on the development.

Some were of the opinion that Germany were doomed to fail as recent history suggest that the defending champions do not fare well at the next edition while some were of the opinion that the Germans were not just strong enough

Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27. play Thomas Muller could not save Germany as they crashed out

 

Here are the reactions on social media, "I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised at Germany’s exit. Recent World Cup history would suggest so. But still... wow! "

 

"Never seen a team so happy to go out of the World Cup. Nice one South Korea. Respect  to u ."

 

 

 

Leroy Sane missing as Germany crash out of 2018 FIFA World Cup

 

The result means that Germany and South Korea both crash out of the World Cup while Sweden and Mexico progress from group F.

