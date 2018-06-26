Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: France, Denmark play first 0-0 goalless draw

World Cup 2018 Reactions as France, Denmark play first goalless draw

Here are the reactions as France are held to 0-0 draw at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
France and Denmark played the first goalless draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group C encounter on Tuesday, June 26. play France could not break down Denmark (SkySports)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France and Denmark played the first goalless draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group C encounter on Tuesday, June 26.

France rested players after securing qualification to the round of 16 through victory against Peru in their previous encounter, while Denmark were not yet guaranteed a place after a draw against Australia in their own last fixture.

The game ended 0-0 with France unable to break down a stubborn Denmark side who needed a draw to progress.

France vs Denmark stats

France and Denmark produce first goalless draw of 2018 FIFA World Cup

France and Denmark set a World Cup record after their lacklustre display resulted into a goalless draw which was the first for the 2018 World Cup.

Here are the reactions on Twitter to the first goalless draw,

 

The result means that France finish the group on top with seven points, while Denmark qualify to the round of 16 in second place with Peru and Australia crashing out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Mbappe gets high praise as France beat Peru
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Denmark and Australia play out 1-1 draw
World Cup 2018 Twitter makes fun of Cueva penalty miss, as Peru lose 1-0 to Denmark
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Football Uruguay star Suarez in final shot at World Cup redemption
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener

Football

Dogara tells S. Eagles to make Nigerians proud World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018 How Roma is using Super Eagles to capture the hearts of Africans
Paolo Guerrero and Andre Carillo were hailed on Twitter as Peru beat Australia play 2-0 in their last group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Tuesday, June 26.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Peru knock out Australia
Didier Deschamps's France side played out a bore draw with Denmark to wrap up top spot in Group C
Football France 'achieved goal' after dire Denmark draw, insists Deschamps
Brazil's Neymar trains in Sochi
Football Brazil's Tite defends Neymar over Capello 'diver' jibe